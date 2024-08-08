Eliza & The Delusionals Reveal Fall Tour Dates With The Front Bottoms

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dynamic Australian indie rock trio Eliza & the Delusionals—featuring Eliza Klatt (vocals), Kurt Skuse (guitar), and Ruby Lee (bass guitar)—are thrilled to announce their upcoming fall tour supporting The Front Bottoms. The tour will see the band hitting the road in October, with stops in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Chicago, and more. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Eliza shares her excitement about the tour: “Touring the U.S. is always an incredible experience for us. We’ve had the best times over there, and we’re even more excited to be doing it with our new friends The Front Bottoms! We’re visiting some new cities we haven’t played in before, and we can’t wait to connect with our fans and perform the songs from our new record live.”



Eliza & The Delusionals are touring in support of their acclaimed sophomore album, Make It Feel Like The Garden, out now on Cooking Vinyl Australia (order / stream). Crafted as a sanctuary amidst life's complexities, Make It Feel Like The Garden features a collection of songs that blend catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and introspective lyricism. The album follows the success of acclaimed singles "Falling For You," "Make It Feel Like The Garden," and "Somebody," which have garnered attention for their evocative melodies and emotive storytelling

The band has released a new video for their single "Lately" featuring vocals from Brian Aubert (Silversun Pickups) and Butch Vig (Garbage), which were recorded and produced at Butch’s home in Los Angeles. Watch the video HERE.

Conceptualized during their North American tour in 2022, Make it Feel Like The Garden was born from guitarist Kurt's impromptu acoustic guitar sessions and voice memos. The creative journey continued in their DIY studio in Napa, California, and culminated with recording sessions with acclaimed producer Oscar Dawson (Holy Holy, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, CLEWS, Amy Shark) in Rye, Victoria.



Describing the process, Eliza reflects, “It was fascinating to see how working in a new environment, far from our home studio and Australia, influenced our writing and demoing process. Working with Oscar Dawson was incredibly collaborative—he pushed us beyond our comfort zones, allowing us to explore our creativity more freely. This led to some of our most honest and genuine writing.”



A central theme of the album is its visual representation. Kurt envisioned creating a vibrant, immersive world around the garden concept—a lush, floral escape that complements the album’s themes. “I wanted to build a liveable garden that represents each track from the album, a place you could almost 'check-into' while listening to the record,” Kurt explains. “The Garden is where we spent most of our time creating this album, so we aimed to bring it to life through the visuals.”



The band enlisted Brisbane videographer and 3D designer Tom Carroll (@egumei) to bring Kurt’s garden concept to life. Eliza shares, “Seeing the visual elements come together was amazing. Tom’s interpretation of the Garden was incredible. Visuals are crucial for us, and we always aim to push boundaries. Kurt’s imaginative ideas really came to life, and it’s been fantastic to see them realized.”



Make It Feel Like The Garden invites listeners to escape to a dreamlike realm, offering a personal retreat filled with moments and memories that evoke perfect places and feelings. The album’s universal appeal lies in its ability to resonate uniquely with each listener, mirroring the individuality of every garden.



Eliza reflects on the album's impact: “This album holds a special place in my heart. The entire journey—from writing to recording to creating the visuals—has been extraordinary. It’s pushed my boundaries as a songwriter and showcased the band’s true essence. I hope our fans, old and new, will fall in love with it as much as I have over the past year.”



Kurt adds, “Make It Feel Like The Garden is more than an album; it’s an invitation to explore our vision of a garden—a place for personal reflection, solace, and inspiration amidst life’s chaos. It’s a journey of the senses and emotions, illustrating the transformative power of music.”



Make It Feel Like The Garden stands as a testament to Eliza and the Delusionals’ artistic evolution. It’s not just a collection of songs but a sanctuary for the soul, a soundtrack to cherished moments, and a refuge from the world’s chaos.



Eliza & The Delusionals Tour Dates

10.13 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues (tickets)

10.15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre (tickets)

10.16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre (tickets)

10.18 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at Monroe (tickets)

10.19 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom (tickets)

10.20 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom (tickets)

10.22 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues (tickets)

10.23 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues (tickets)

10.26 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring (tickets)

Make It Feel Like The Garden Tracklist:

Coming To An End

Make It Feel Like the Garden

She Sits Up So High Iris (Interlude)

Falling For You

Marigold (Interlude)

Another You

Dahlia (Interlude)

Hurts

I Wanna Love You

Arabella (Interlude) Lately

Violet (Interlude)

Everything That Isn't Mine Will She Know Today

Somebody

Madison

Coming To An End Pt. II

Photo credit: Nick Maguire

