Eliza Rose & Sally C Collaborate on 'DR Pleasure' EP

Raw, cutting-edge club music rooted in the divine feminine energy, Berlin and London’s finest Sally C and Eliza Rose collide to release a celestial joint release, the DR Pleasure EP via Big Saldo’s Chunkers. The sixth release on the label including lead single “DR Pleasure” that was widely supported by Radio 1 (Pete Tong’s “Club Paradise”) and Sarah Story’s “Future Dance Track ID”, Peggy Gou, Bambounou, DJ Mag, Mixmag, Wonderland and more, BSC006 is the meeting of minds and coming together of two of electronic music’s most compelling and exciting women.

The 4-tracker sees three new singles released - B1. “Hips Yo Thighs” lush with trashing hi-hats and a cheeky baseline punctuated by Eliza’s slinky vocals, B2. “I Can Put” an early hours roller calling ravers back to the dancefloor with its seductive sirens, and A2. the inaugural remix of a Sally C track, by Blitz Munich resident BASHKKA putting her club-ready spin on the chunky, up-tempo and playful title track.



Speaking on the EP, Sally shares: “BSC006 is here! Over a year in the making, I’m extremely happy to finally share this release. We really created and entered our own world making this record, the creative process from conception to now was very inspiring and has birthed straight up chunked out bliss. Having BASHKKA on board for the remix was a dream for both of us from the very beginning, as soon as we made DR Pleasure we knew who we wanted. We are both obsessed with her productions, she hit the nail on the head with her remix of DR Pleasure it’s so cool and a perfect polish to the EP. Very proud to welcome these talented women to the label.”

Eliza Rose adds: “Honoured to be collaborating with my sistren Sally, but also genuinely one of my fave djs and producers. I have long been a fan of Sally, before we even became mates and have always respected her - she’s an absolute powerhouse and a force to be reckoned with. And Chunkers truly is one of the most exciting labels in the underground scene right now. I’m so happy to deliver up a slice of chunk with this bad gal. It’s sexy, it’s fab, it’s fierce. The powerful female synergy and energy radiates throughout all the tracks"

About Sally C

Whether via her DJ sets or label Big Saldo's Chunkers, Sally C has developed one of the most distinctive sonic signatures in electronic music. The Belfast-born, Berlin-based artist traverses the gamut of vintage house, hip house, acid and breakbeat, all with that unmistakable Chunker sound. Sally's DJing journey begun in 2010 at the Reading Rooms in Dundee, Scotland, an iconic local club, playing host to the likes of DJ Pierre, DJ Sneak and many other inspirational local and international artists. It was here she met an open-minded and accepting community and gained a crucial education in digging, mixing and all things dance music culture, an experience that would set her up for the rest of her career. These guiding principles of authenticity, community and independence lie at the core of who Sally is as an artist fined her brick-by-brick journey since day one. Moving to Berlin in 2015, she etched out a spot in the city's thriving club scene, throwing parties at Griessmühle and her own open-air raves, all the while building a fanbase for her raw and chunky style. When she was tapped for her debut Boiler Room in 2019 at AVA Festival, it was a noticeable levelling up. No longer a developing talent, RA lauded her as a festival highlight, and have praised her "musical range and technical acuity".

About Eliza Rose

Brit nominated for “Best Dance Act” and “Song Of The Year”, the Hackney-born vocalist and DJ Eliza Rose is responsible for worldwide smash ‘“B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” - track that saw her crowned as the first female DJ to reach Number One in 20 years. Now certified platinum and boasting over 160M streams on Spotify alone, Eliza Rose has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough artists of 2023 with support from Dazed, British Vogue, The Face, The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more. She was nominated for “Best Dance/Electronic Act” at the 2023 MOBO’s where she performed in a historic moment alongside Sonique and Sweet Female Attitude, and alongside Interplanetary Criminal won the award for “Best Track” at the DJ Mag Awards. Since then, she has shown no sign of slowing down, she’s released the Mura Masa produced UKG bubbler ‘Better Love’ and also worked with Martinez Brothers on 2023 summer slammer “Pleasure Peak” and Calvin Harris on “Body Moving” before returning to her very own Rosebud Recordings this year for the “Business As Usual” EP. Channelling her time-worn passion for 2-step, the lead single with MJ Cole catapults you right back into the champagne-fuelled midst of UKG’s heyday.

Photo Credit: Declan Kelly

Comments