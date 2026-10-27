Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Elissa Teases 14th Studio Album With Message on Authenticity
The teaser replaces smartphone screens with physical CDs in a crowd scene, delivering a message on personal evolution and authenticity.
Arabic pop icon Elissa has officially ushered in her next chapter, unveiling a striking teaser on Instagram that offers the very first glimpse into her highly anticipated 14th studio album.
In the cinematic clip, Elissa effectively pauses time amidst a crowd consumed by their smartphones, replacing screens with physical CDs. Beyond a nostalgic homage to tangible music culture, the visual delivers a resonant message on tuning out external noise, looking inward, and prioritizing self-improvement over societal pressure or fleeting trends.
Grounding her new era in authenticity and personal evolution, Elissa sets a bold, reflective tone for what promises to be one of the year's most influential musical moments from one of the Middle East's most celebrated voices.
Stay tuned for more to come from the icon.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode