Eliane Amherd Band to Perform at Birdland

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Eliane Amherd, a singer and guitarist originally from Switzerland and now based in New York City, is set to perform with her band at Birdland, located at 315 West 44th Street in Manhattan. The performance is scheduled for a Sunday evening set running from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets for the performance are available through Ticketweb.

Eliane Amherd is an international touring singer and guitarist from Switzerland based in NYC. She performs in New York's premiere clubs and in Festivals from Buenos Aires to Berlin, Bangkok to Beijing, and everywhere in between. Her original music can be found on Netflix, in award-winning series, and on international broadcasts. Masterfully weaving infectious world music grooves into a retro pop feel that showcases her warm jazzy vocals, Eliane takes listeners on a voyage from the vineyards of Switzerland to New York City's canyons of steel. Her lyrics are unabashed, clever and come straight from the heart.

Amherd composed, arranged and produced her albums 'La Dégustation', 'Skylines' and 'Now and from Now on,' which have topped the play lists of several US Radio Stations. She plays guitar in several NYC bands and has collaborated with Randy Brecker, Marcus Strickland, Bashiri Johnson, Bill Ware, and Hagar Ben Ari, among others.

Amherd has built an international touring career, performing at festivals from Buenos Aires to Berlin and Bangkok to Beijing, and has composed, arranged and produced albums including LA DEGUSTATION, SKYLINES and NOW AND FROM NOW ON. She was a candidate on the first edition of THE VOICE OF SWITZERLAND and a runner-up for Best Singer Songwriter in Switzerland at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

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