Singer-Guitarist Eliane Amherd to Perform at Birdland This August

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Eliane Amherd, an international touring singer and guitarist originally from Switzerland and now based in New York City, is set to perform with her band at Birdland on Sunday, August 16th, with doors opening at 4:30 pm and the show running from 5:30 to 6:45 pm. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Tickets are available via Ticketweb.

Eliane Amherd is an international touring singer and guitarist from Switzerland based in NYC. She performs in New York's premiere clubs and in Festivals from Buenos Aires to Berlin, Bangkok to Beijing, and everywhere in between. You can find her original music on Netflix, in award-winning series, and on international broadcasts. Masterfully weaving infectious world music grooves into a retro pop feel that showcases her warm jazzy vocals, Eliane takes you on a voyage from the stunning vineyards of Switzerland to New York City's canyons of steel. She is a charming storyteller. Her lyrics are unabashed, clever and come straight from the heart. Her music is enchanting yet earthy.

She plays guitar in several NYC bands and collaborated with greats such as Randy Brecker, Marcus Strickland, Bashiri Johnson, Bill Ware, Hagar Ben Ari to name a few.

More information is available at elianeperforms.com.

Amherd has composed, arranged and produced albums including La Degustation, Skylines and Now and From Now On, which have received press attention and placed on the playlists of several US radio stations. She was a candidate on the first edition of The Voice of Switzerland and was runner-up for best singer-songwriter in Switzerland at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

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