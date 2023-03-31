Eli Brown Pays Homage to 90S Acid House With New Single 'Be the One'

Bristolian dance powerhouse Eli Brown returns with an ode to the acid house of the 90's with new single "Be The One" out now via Astralwerks.

The infectious warehouse-ready offering boasts an amalgamation of carefully timed moments of tension and release, all tied together by a thumping baseline, over which the endearingly husky vocal hook punctuates the segues between its sections.

On "Be The One," Eli Brown arrives brandishing his signature dark visceral production to deliver a track that encapsulates feelings of longing and lust. Romantic in its fabric yet fashioned for the energetic dance floors of any underground rave, "Be The One" builds on Eli Brown's subversive approach to making future-forward Techno.

An artist bringing a singular vision to the world of electronic music, Eli Brown has brought a raw and authentic energy to club sonics ever since his emergence on the scene in 2016. Coming up in Bristol's famed dance community, Brown's production style captures the raw atmospherics of his homeland's icons.

This sound has helped him rise to prominence and following a plethora of releases for the likes of Adam Beyer's Drumcode, Factory 93 & Renier Zonneveld's Filth On Acid - the home of Brown's monstrous 'Believe' record - Eli's talents in the studio piqued the interest of dance music royalty Calvin Harris.

Together, the pair have notched two collaborations for Harris' Love Regenerator project, certifying Eli Brown as undeniably, one of the most highly coveted producers in dance music today. However, Eli Brown's penchant for dark and subversive sonics doesn't stop with his productions.

Arcane, his own label, was created in 2020 as a vessel to support new upcoming talent who deal in the brooding, hard-edged house and techno that inspires his own work.

Eli Brown's releases have stormed the techno charts and destroyed dancefloors across the globe, from EDC Mexico to Terminal V to Motion in his hometown Bristol and beyond! Amongst the hysteria of his second Drumcode release, Brown kicked off 2023 with the launch of his first UK Tour.

The tour boasted shows at some of the most highly coveted venues across the UK and was immensely successful, with each show selling out. Other standout shows this summer include EDC Vegas, Verknipt Festival, Veld Festival and We Are FSTVL where Eli will be playing the Drumcode stage.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Dave East