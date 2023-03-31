Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Eli Brown Pays Homage to 90S Acid House With New Single 'Be the One'

Eli Brown Pays Homage to 90S Acid House With New Single 'Be the One'

The track is out now via Astralwerks.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Bristolian dance powerhouse Eli Brown returns with an ode to the acid house of the 90's with new single "Be The One" out now via Astralwerks.

The infectious warehouse-ready offering boasts an amalgamation of carefully timed moments of tension and release, all tied together by a thumping baseline, over which the endearingly husky vocal hook punctuates the segues between its sections.

On "Be The One," Eli Brown arrives brandishing his signature dark visceral production to deliver a track that encapsulates feelings of longing and lust. Romantic in its fabric yet fashioned for the energetic dance floors of any underground rave, "Be The One" builds on Eli Brown's subversive approach to making future-forward Techno.

An artist bringing a singular vision to the world of electronic music, Eli Brown has brought a raw and authentic energy to club sonics ever since his emergence on the scene in 2016. Coming up in Bristol's famed dance community, Brown's production style captures the raw atmospherics of his homeland's icons.

This sound has helped him rise to prominence and following a plethora of releases for the likes of Adam Beyer's Drumcode, Factory 93 & Renier Zonneveld's Filth On Acid - the home of Brown's monstrous 'Believe' record - Eli's talents in the studio piqued the interest of dance music royalty Calvin Harris.

Together, the pair have notched two collaborations for Harris' Love Regenerator project, certifying Eli Brown as undeniably, one of the most highly coveted producers in dance music today. However, Eli Brown's penchant for dark and subversive sonics doesn't stop with his productions.

Arcane, his own label, was created in 2020 as a vessel to support new upcoming talent who deal in the brooding, hard-edged house and techno that inspires his own work.

Eli Brown's releases have stormed the techno charts and destroyed dancefloors across the globe, from EDC Mexico to Terminal V to Motion in his hometown Bristol and beyond! Amongst the hysteria of his second Drumcode release, Brown kicked off 2023 with the launch of his first UK Tour.

The tour boasted shows at some of the most highly coveted venues across the UK and was immensely successful, with each show selling out. Other standout shows this summer include EDC Vegas, Verknipt Festival, Veld Festival and We Are FSTVL where Eli will be playing the Drumcode stage.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Dave East



Tiggi Hawke and Phonics Is Flawed Release New Remix of Ok Photo
Tiggi Hawke and Phonics Is Flawed Release New Remix of 'Ok'
Consistently injecting her passion for astronomy and the extra-terrestrial, Tiggi Hawke released ‘V838’ last November, an audio-visual teaser for her debut album, in collaboration with Oliver JT Dipre, which boasts spectacular VFX and styling, following on from the themes of Tiggi’s June single ‘Giants’.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Album & Shares New Single SPACESHIP Photo
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Album & Shares New Single 'SPACESHIP'
Working with a number of producers including Zach Jones, Jayden Seeley, Matty Beats and Curtis Martin, Oakes has been working on the album over the last several months and teasing it with a number of singles. Now, he shares another taste of WAKE UP via the piano-laden “SPACESHIP” with Abigail Osborn.  
THE BLSSM Returns With the Cinematic Whos to Say Photo
THE BLSSM Returns With the Cinematic 'Who's to Say'
On the much-anticipated new release, THE BLSSM is pensive about the future, bearing her soul with introspective lyrics over an upbeat, John Hughes movie-style soundtrack. The song is playful in its catchiness, yet intertwined with deeper elements. The track was released alongside a music video. Watch it now!
Bronx Drill Star Sha Ek Releases New Single Its About Time Photo
Bronx Drill Star Sha Ek Releases New Single 'It's About Time'
The song’s production overflows with energy sped up by a warped loop and a low end. Meanwhile, his gritty delivery lands with fair warning. He teased the track by unveiling the music video earlier this month, and it has already generated upwards 315K YouTube views and counting. He affirms his place as Bronx Drill’s most urgent voice once more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share