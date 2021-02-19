Elgin Introduce New Sound With Single 'Cherry Picked'

Having travelled the breadth of the globe as the acclaimed collective The Young Folk, Anthony Furey and Paul Butler continue their musical journey under the name Elgin, with their brand new single 'Cherry Picked'.

'Cherry Picked' is a beautiful atmospheric indie-folk track, which incorporates lush guitars and synths alongside a bold brass section and decadent vocal harmonies to create a vast and expansive sound.

Regarding the new single Paul says, "A phrase that's being thrown around a lot recently between friends is the idea of impostor syndrome. A feeling of self-doubt and a sense of intellectual fraudulence. It's the feeling I get when I can't write or I haven't created anything for a while. It's easy to get carried away with these thoughts and allow them to develop into something they're not. The song is mainly about letting go of these ideas and allowing yourself to breathe."

Elgin is a natural progression and represents a new direction for the band. Whilst still centred around the key contributing members of The Young Folk, Elgin gives them the freedom to play different instruments, to untangle themselves from the steady rotation of band members and get back to the simplicity of a duo, just like it was in the beginning.

"You can be any age with it," says Anthony. "And you can play in any style you like and write lyrics about any subject under the sun."

'Cherry Picked' is the first taste of a wider body of work from Elgin due out later this year. Their music is heartfelt and considered, building on their folk roots with new broad instrumentation and a rich tapestry of electronics to deliver something both simple and epic, but most importantly, true.

Listen to "Cherry Picked" here: