Elephant Stone Announces North American Tour

Following the recent release of their latest album, Hollow, Elephant Stone is announcing a North American tour that includes dates in the US and Canada. The band was preparing for an intense 9 show run at SXSW, but isn't letting the festival's cancellation slow their enthusiasm for sharing their work. The album is the first to be fully recorded and released from frontman Rishi Dhir's (also of MIEN) own studio which gave them the ability to explore sound in a way they were previously unable to. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Along with MIEN (which also includes members of The Horrors, The Black Angels, and The Earlies), Dhir has played alongside Beck and The Brian Jonestown Massacre. After their self-titled album came out, Elephant Stone toured with The Zombies and collaborated with many groundbreaking bands including The Dandy Warhols, on an album of remixes. They've also worked with many of the industry's great producers including Jace Lasek (The Besnard Lakes) and Marcus Paquin (Arcade Fire).

Debuting a decade ago, the psych-pop creation of Rishi Dhir along with long-time collaborators Miles Dupire (drums) and Robbie MacArthur (guitar), and touring member Jason Kent (keys/guitar), have released five critically-acclaimed albums, toured extensively throughout North America and Europe, been nominated for the prestigious Polaris Music Prize and picked up praise from the likes of NPR, Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence of Sound, Rolling Stone, Clash Magazine and more. This is the first Elephant Stone release that has been fully recorded and produced in Dhir's Sacred Sounds recording studio, completely changing the band's approach to making music. With a new sense of confidence in their production, there is truly nothing that can stop Elephant Stone from making music and giving it to the world.

See Elephant Stone Live:

3/17-21 Austin TX @ SXSW (Cancelled)

4/29 Burlington VT @ Foam Brewers

4/30 New Haven CT @ State House

5/1 Brooklyn NY @ The Sultan Room

5/2 Allentown PA @ Muhlenberg College

5/3 Washington DC @ Comet Ping Pong

5/5 Cleveland OH @ Beachland Tavern

5/6 Indianapolis IN @ Square Cat Vinyl

5/7 Windsor ON @ Meteor

5/8 Milwaukee WI @ Milwaukee Psych Fest

5/9 Chicago IL @ Sleeping Village

