Electropop Duo BHuman Share BMovie Concept Album

BHuman are coming at you with an inter-freakin-galactic concept album. Who does that these days?! They do. And they do it because they follow their muses passionately and with abandon. BMovie is a love letter to science fiction, the 90s, the duo's friendship, and yes, B movies.

http://smarturl.it/BHuman_BMovieListen: HereThis queer pop partnership, comprised of transgender Londoner Billie Lloyd and gay New Yorker Harrison Scott, have made their name with visuals that caught the attention of Billboard, NewNowNext and Flaunt. These videos are collages of color, opulent outfits, and stacks of personality and, as such, it is little surprise that BMovie is the audio mirror of this gloriously fun exploration. From "Strange Things (Overture)" starting the album with a wall of haunted piano, theremin and soundbites from a parade of sci-fi classics, into their slick stripped-back take on Cher's 90s mega-hit "Believe" and onto the layers of a capella vocals that round out "Distraction", the album's opening eight minutes are quite the trip.

Scott explains," BMovie is us continuing to explore and iterate our sound. I think by the end of the first EP we'd figured out the kind of music that we wanted to make; 'good' fun pop, with important messages behind it. If you listen to our debut EP compared to BMovie, you can really see that we've started to move to a more focussed, commercial sound while still having fun with our signature weird sound effects and production."

Lloyd adds a poignant note, "for me, the last EP was an 'experiment for voice', relearning to sing in a way that feels authentic post-transition. BMovie is also a reflection of that ongoing progress."

Listening to BMovie, you may well be particularly drawn in by the track "Other Way" with its irrepressible whistling synths and gleeful vocal hooks. You will be pleased to know that this track is firmly in the sights for the next BHuman video treatment. Keep your eyes peeled for that in October.

Prior to forming BHuman, both members were darlings of Out Magazine, while Harrison Scott was singled out for a feature by Entertainment Weekly and Billie Lloyd was a Huff Post Musician Of The Week. The two met on the NYC songwriters scene, striking up a friendship and mutual respect for each other's work, and set to write and record whenever they had the opportunity.

BMovie follows the release of the BHuman's self-titled debut EP, which featured the singles "Safe" and "Goodbye". Check out the single "Safe" on Spotify's official Transcend playlist and the outlandishly fabulous "Goodbye" video featured on Billboard. These and the other songs on their debut EP are the result of collaborative songwriting, rewriting, remixing and polishing till the songs found their current form as an essential introduction to the duo.

