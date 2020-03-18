Elder Brother Shares New Single 'If You Love Me'

Two years after the release of their sophomore album Stay Inside, Elder Brother have returned with a brand new single. The lilting and mellow "If You Love Me" is out now via Pure Noise Records, and can be streamed here: https://youtu.be/KwIBii-WlCQ.

"This was one of the first songs we worked on as our new full lineup," shares Dan Rose. "I wrote a majority of the lyrics to this song shortly after my friend Tim (Landers, of the band Transit) passed away early in 2019. It's about showing your friends and family that you love them, not only in the good times but in the bad ones as well."

Elder Brother began as a collaboration between Dan Rose and Kevin Geyer (The Story So Far), who released their debut record, Heavy Head, in 2014. The following year the duo released an EP titled Wish You Were Here, which featured all tracks with the name "Wish You Were Here," including an original and covers of songs originally written by Get Up Kids, Ryan Adams and Pink Floyd.

Their latest album, Stay Inside, was released on May 18th, 2018 via Pure Noise Records. Stay Inside expands on Elder Brother's previous releases with refined musicianship and songwriting, while focusing on a central theme of drug addiction that has personal meaning to the band. To purchase, please visit www.elderbrothermusic.com.

For More Information, please visit:

Website: www.elderbrothermusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/elderbrothermusic

Twitter: www.twitter.com/elderbrother_

Instagram: www.instagram.com/elderbrothermusic





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You