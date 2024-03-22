Elaine Eagle Drops Mythological Single 'Atlas'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Elaine Eagle has returned with her latest single, "Atlas," set for release on March 22nd.

Steeped in mythological imagery and metaphor, the track swirls around the listener with all of the trappings of a modern ballad. Strings fall against drums with the steadiness of a heartbeat in the chorus, as Eagle's harmonies tell a tale of perseverance in the face of life's constant pressures. As she world-builds, lyrical and compositional influence is clear from ethereal contemporaries like Tori Amos and Adele.

Based in Wenatchee, Washington, Elaine Eagle has been performing since she was sixteen years old. She honed her skills as a vocalist and pianist during her time studying with the Berklee College of Music, ultimately graduating with a degree in Songwriting in 2022.

It was with this education under her belt that she began pursuing her interest in "fusing ancient stories with modern emotions," a twist on the principles of traditional folk music. Previous press highlights include Goathead Records, Kissin' 97.7, and The Wenatchee World.

"Atlas" is the perfect culmination of Eagle's catalog thus far, a deep dive into her fascination with innovative lyricism and atmospheric orchestration. It was penned with co-writer Tom Larkin after the pair met during a Nashville retreat for songwriters. Eagle's roots in Boston grew deeper when she recorded the track at Plaid Dog Recording with local producer Mike Davidson. He helped to provide the single's rich sound, with masterfully layered cellos and bass. The keys were provided by Eagle herself, which she described as, "...a real treat."

On the message of the song, she shares, "I empathize so greatly with the ancient character of Atlas, holding the cosmos on his shoulders with no relief. Creating this song has proven to be a cathartic release from the built up pressures of life."