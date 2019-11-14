El Dusty Drops New Cumbia Remix Of Stick Figures' 'World On Fire'

Latin Grammy nominee El Dusty drops a new remix of Stick Figure's fan favorite "World on Fire." The bass aficionado dubbed out the single, add spaced out vibes and bumped the levels to chipmunk. The new remix is blessed with a few bars from Grammy nominated Common Kings for some extra flavor!



El Dusty reflects, ""I was really feeling the song and asked if I could remix it, they agreed and sent me some extra verses from Common Kings. This is a true soundclash of reggae and cumbia with some of the best!"



Dropping just in time for your holiday party, this bass heavy song is perfect for any soundsystem clash. New song is out now and only on SoundCloud, listen below!









