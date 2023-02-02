Edwin Raphael Shares 'Deceive Me So Easy'

The critically acclaimed Dubai-born, Montreal-based songwriter Edwin Raphael is thrilled to share his new single, "Deceive Me So Easy," taken from his forthcoming album, Warm Terracotta, out February 17, 2023 via Dine Alone Records. Pre-order the album here. Additionally, Edwin Raphael will be joining ¿Téo? in Montreal and Toronto on March 14th and 15th, respectively. Tickets are on sale now here.

While reflecting on the themes of the new album, Raphael stated, "'Warm Terracotta represents a sacred space to find yourselves over & over again. Fourteen songs that bring forward the duality and complexity of simply being. It trusts that when you do things from your soul, you feel a river move within you.

It's about balancing the good with the bad. It's encountering a landscape that is completely surreal to you but also the closest thing to home. This project involves the arch of self-realization & leans on the generosity of the unexpected. It is a space for thoughts, discovery and new connections."

"Deceive Me So Easy" follows on the heels of the previously released singles from the album: "Tripping Through My Blood," "Under Weather" (feat. Eleni Drake) and "Have You Been Told?"

Speaking on the new song, Raphael said, "'Deceive Me So Easy' portrays itself as a theatre performance. The dance is constant, an ode to everyday life, interweaving itself within the problems of the actors & audience. The protagonist enters the stage with nothing, unaware of the beauty of the dance itself, they are consumed by fleeting burdens of human life. They exit the stage as they entered... with nothing."

Watch the new visualizer here:

Photo Credit: André Rainville