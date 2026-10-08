Eddie 9V to Launch U.S. Tour Jan.–Feb. 2027 with Dan Auerbach

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Eddie 9V will release 'Satisfy The Way I Do' on October 8, the latest single from his forthcoming Dan Auerbach-produced album, Down Here, out November 6 via Easy Eye Sound. Coinciding with the new track, the Atlanta-bred singer, songwriter and guitarist has announced an extensive 2027 U.S. headline tour, kicking off January 15 in Greenville, SC and running through February 27 in Denver, CO, with UK and European headline dates to follow.

The new dates follow a breakout year for Eddie 9V, including a month-long run supporting The Black Keys, an invitation from Auerbach to join the band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

First written and demoed in Eddie's home studio, 'Satisfy The Way I Do' was later reshaped with Auerbach, who helped him find the hook that brought the song into focus.

'Another song I wrote and demoed in my home studio. Working with Dan was key—he smoothly came up with the hook I needed. This song makes me feel like I'm driving in a '65 Mustang through the Hollywood Hills,' says Eddie 9V.

The song evolved as Eddie and Auerbach traded records and ideas, including their mutual love of Derek and the Dominos' 'Layla.' The result is a soulful, guitar-driven track that reflects the broader musical palette of Down Here, where Southern rock, blues, country, gospel, folk and R&B collide without much concern for genre lines.

Recorded at Easy Eye Sound Studios in Nashville, Down Here marks a major step forward for an artist accustomed to doing nearly everything himself. For the new album, Eddie worked with Auerbach, Marcus King, Pat McLaughlin and Daniel Tashian, then cut the album's 12 tracks in less than a week.

'It was fast and fluid. Dan really knows how to push me,' Eddie 9V says. 'Realistically, it was also the first time where I was able to be an artist rather than to have to act like a producer, too, and think of everything else.'

'Satisfy The Way I Do' follows 'Whole Lot Coming For You,' Eddie 9V's Southern soul take on 'Rock Your Baby,' and lead single 'Blowin' Up,' which moves inside the Top 25 this week to #22 from #27 on the Billboard Triple A chart, and climbs to 6* on the Americana singles chart. 'Blowin' Up' also earned a Guitar World Editor's Pick, Classic Rock's Track of the Week, and airplay on SiriusXM's The Spectrum, strengthening the album's early momentum.

Following Little Black Flies (2021), Capricorn (2023), and Saratoga (2024), Down Here captures Eddie 9V at a pivotal moment—still rooted in the blues and Southern soul that built his audience, but pushing into a bigger, broader sound with Auerbach.

Eddie 9V continues headlining across the U.S. through December before launching the newly announced 2027 U.S. headline tour on January 15 in Greenville, SC. The run continues through February 27 in Denver, CO, followed by confirmed UK and European headline dates in 2027.

Eddie 9V — U.S. Headline Tour

Oct 9 — Live Oak, FL — Suwannee Roots Revival

Oct 10 — Ponte Vedra Beach, FL — Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Oct 11 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

Oct 15 — Wilmington, NC — Bowstring Brewyard

Oct 16 — Charleston, SC — Music Farm

Oct 20 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed (Night 1) *Rescheduled Date w/The Black Keys

Oct 21 — Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed (Night 2) *Rescheduled Date w/The Black Keys

Oct 23 — Bloomsburg, PA — Arts in Bloom @ Petit Center for the Arts

Oct 24 — Cape May, NJ — Exit Zero Jazz Festival @ Nauti Spirits Distillery

Oct 25 — Annapolis, MD — Rams Head On Stage

Nov 3-7 — Miami, FL — The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise • Miami to Nassau

Nov 11 — Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre

Nov 12 — Winston-Salem, NC — The Ramkat

Nov 13 — Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle

Nov 14 — Richmond, VA — The Broadberry

Dec 3 — St Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

Dec 4 — Newport, KY — The Southgate House Revival

Dec 5 — Warrendale, PA — Jergels Rhythm Grille

Dec 6 — Washington, DC — Union Stage

Dec 10 — Nashville, TN — The Basement East

Dec 11 — Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse

Dec 12 — Birmingham, AL — Saturn

Dec 18 — Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom

Dec 19 — Columbus, OH — Skully's Music Diner

Dec 20 — Indianapolis, IND — The Vogue

2027 U.S. Headline Tour

Jan 15 — Greenville, SC — The Radio Room

Jan 16 — Athens, GA — Georgia Theatre

Jan 22 — Foley, AL — OWA Theater

Jan 23 — New Orleans, LA — Tipitina's

Jan 27 — Houston, TX — The Heights Theater

Jan 28 — Austin, TX — Antone's

Jan 29 — Dallas, TX — Granada Theater

Jan 30 — Oklahoma City, OK — Bear City Music Hall

Feb 2 — Santa Fe, NM — Tumbleweed Brewer

Feb 3 — Arenas Valley, NM — Whiskey Creek Zócalo

Feb 4 — Flagstaff, AZ — Hotel Monte Vista

Feb 5 — Phoenix, AZ — Rhythm Room

Feb 6 — Tucson, AZ — 191 Toole

Feb 9 — San Diego, CA — Soda Bar

Feb 10 — West Hollywood, CA — Troubadour

Feb 11 — Morrow Bay, CA — The Siren

Feb 12 — Santa Cruz, CA — Moe's Alley

Feb 13 — Berkeley, CA — Cornerstone Berkeley

Feb 16 — Bend, OR — Tower Theatre

Feb 18 — Hood River, OR — The Ruins

Feb 19 — Portland, OR — Mississippi Studios

Feb 20 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern

Feb 23 — Boise, ID — Shrine Social Club Basement

Feb 24 — Jackson, WY — Center For The Arts

Feb 26 — Fort Collins, CO — Washington's

Feb 27 — Denver, CO — Bluebird Theatre

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