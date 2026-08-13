Eddie 9V Releases WHOLE LOT COMING FOR YOU, Produced by Dan Auerbach

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Eddie 9V has released Whole Lot Coming For You, the latest single from his forthcoming album DOWN HERE, produced by Dan Auerbach and set for release via Easy Eye Sound. The album marks the Atlanta-bred guitarist and singer's first project on Auerbach's Nashville label and studio, following years of building a following through relentless touring and club dates across the South.

'Whole Lot Coming For You' finds Eddie cutting loose with the raw, guitar-driven rock that has become a hallmark of his sound. Built around a hard-driving groove and a freewheeling guitar performance, the track captures the spontaneous energy that runs through DOWN HERE.

'Whole Lot Coming For You' was one of my favorites to cut,' says Eddie 9V. 'It was one of the last tunes we recorded, and it was nice to just rip Freddie King style blues to just get the juices out. At the end of the day everybody just likes to turn up their guitars and get a jam going.'

'Whole Lot Coming For You' follows the acclaimed first single, 'Blowin' Up,' which made its exclusive debut on SiriusXM's The Spectrum on July 14. The track quickly gained traction, earning Guitar World's 'Editors Pick' for July 2026 and Classic Rock's 'Track of the Week' honors. Praising the song's gritty Southern swagger, Classic Rock called it 'a deliciously greasy, easy-on-the-ear Southern groove machine with a laidback funky blues kick,' adding that it was 'the best country-fried rock'n'roll with an edge.'

Recorded at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville, DOWN HERE captures Eddie 9V at a pivotal point in his career, a road-tested artist bringing years of sweat-soaked shows, Southern soul, blues, rock & roll and raw instinct into his most expansive album yet.

The album grew out of an intense series of writing sessions led by Auerbach, opening Eddie 9V to a new creative process after years of writing, producing and carving out his own path. The sessions brought together an exceptional group of musicians and songwriters, including fellow soul-blues guitarist Marcus King and veteran writers Pat McLaughlin (Bonnie Raitt, John Prine, Tanya Tucker) and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Lee Ann Womack, Josh Turner).

'I hope when people hear this record they feel the soul of it,' says Eddie 9V. 'I want them to feel like they're sitting in the studio with us as we're making music.'

Raised in the red clay of Atlanta and sharpened through years on the road, Eddie 9V has built his reputation one stage at a time. He picked up the guitar at six, moved through metal and indie rock before discovering Howlin' Wolf's legendary 1966 Newport Folk Festival performance, and eventually found his musical direction in the blues.

Cutting his teeth in Atlanta clubs, Eddie 9V regularly played four-and-a-half-hour nights, sometimes for tips, developing the instinct, feel, and connection with an audience that would become central to his sound. By 17, he was touring outside of Georgia. In 2019, he wrote, produced, and released his debut album, Left My Soul In Memphis.

'Making this record has taught me how to put my guard down and just have fun rather than worrying about things,' Eddie 9V says. 'I think that's what you can feel on the record, a sense of freedom.'

Tour Dates

AUG 13 Norwich, NY — NBT Thursday Concert Series

AUG 14 Harleysville, PA — Philadelphia Folk Festival

AUG 15 Thornton, NH — The White Mountain Boogie N' Blues Festival

SEP 12 Morganton, NC — 44th Morganton Festival

SEP 17 Fredericton, NB — Harvest Music Festival

SEP 18-20 Telluride, CO — Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

OCT 8 Fort Myers, FL — Buckingham Blues Bar

OCT 9 Live Oak, FL — Suwannee Roots Revival

OCT 10 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL — Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

OCT 11 St Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

OCT 15 Wilmington, NC — Bowstring Brewyard

OCT 16 Charleston, SC — Music Farm

OCT 20 Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed (Night 1) *Rescheduled Date w/The Black Keys

OCT 21 Chicago, IL — The Salt Shed (Night 2) *Rescheduled Date w/The Black Keys

OCT 23 Bloomsburg, PA — Arts in Bloom @ Petit Center for the Arts

OCT 24 Cape May, NJ — Exit Zero Jazz Festival @ Nauti Spirits Distillery

OCT 25 Annapolis, MD — Rams Head On Stage

NOV 3-7 Miami, FL — The Revivalists Present Otherside of Paradise • Miami to Nassau, Bahamas

NOV 11 Knoxville, TN — Bijou Theatre

NOV 12 Winston-Salem, NC — The Ramkat

NOV 13 Asheville, NC — The Grey Eagle

NOV 14 Richmond, VA — The Broadberry

DEC 3 St Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

DEC 4 Newport, KY — The Southgate House Revival

DEC 5 Warrendale, PA — Jergels Rhythm Grille

DEC 6 Washington, DC — Union Stage

DEC 10 Nashville, TN — The Basement East

Ticketweb pre-order for Nashville starting August 13th. Buy tickets here.

DEC 11 Atlanta, GA — Variety Playhouse

DEC 12 Birmingham, AL — Saturn

DEC 18 Louisville, KY — Mercury Ballroom

DEC 19 Columbus, OH — Skully's Music Diner

DEC 20 Indianapolis, IND — The Vogue

DOWN HERE was recorded at Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville and includes contributions from guitarist Marcus King along with songwriters Pat McLaughlin and Daniel Tashian. Whole Lot Coming For You follows the earlier single Blowin' Up, which debuted on SiriusXM's The Spectrum and drew recognition from Guitar World and Classic Rock.

Photo Credit: Alyse Gafgyn



Photo Credit: Alyse Gafgyn

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