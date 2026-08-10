MARCUS KING BAND to Make Venue Debut at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

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The Marcus King Band is set to make its debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with a one-night-only performance during the 2026 National Finals Rodeo season. The Southern rock, soul, and blues outfit will play the venue as part of its extended DARLING BLUE tour, joining a lineup of concerts scheduled at the venue during the rodeo run.

The performance is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. PT on AXS.com and MarcusKingOfficial.com.

Fans can expect to hear the band's signature smoldering, soulful, and stunning set from the 21st century's foremost blues rock outfit as the talented foursome brings the acclaimed Darling Blue album, and countless other fan favorites, to life onstage. After dropping Darling Blue last year, the group refreshed the record with the special Deluxe Version, Darling Blue / No Room For Blue, in May 2026. Darling Blue saw Grammy-nominated Marcus King reuniting with his longtime live band for their first recorded album together since 2018's Carolina Confessions. Inspired heavily by his home state of South Carolina, the new album incorporates elements of country, folk, psychedelic rock, and Motown-era R&B and continues the conversation on King's experience with addiction and depression.

Greenville, South Carolina-born, Nashville-based Marcus King began performing alongside his blues guitarist father when he was just eight years old. He made his solo debut with El Dorado (2020), produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, who recently performed at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The album was met with widespread acclaim, with the Associated Press calling it 'a definite high point of 2020.' It went on to earn King his landmark Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

He followed up the success of El Dorado with Young Blood (2022), also produced by Auerbach. His sophomore album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Blues Albums Chart; the magazine described it as a 'staggeringly confident work.' King returned with his third album, Mood Swings, produced by Rick Rubin, of which Rolling Stone said, 'he…goes for something much more daring, vulnerable, and openhearted.'

For these newly announced tour dates, Marcus King Band has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold goes to The Curfew Fellowship Fund's work supporting musicians who are battling challenges with mental health and addiction.

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers an expansive VIP service, including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas offers complimentary self-parking.

About The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Exclusively booked and managed by AEG Presents, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a premier live entertainment venue featuring the most highly-regarded talents in music and comedy. Formerly The Joint, the venue has hosted some of the top names in entertainment across countless genres since its inception, including iconic acts such as Paul McCartney, Blink-182, Drake, Guns N' Roses, Imagine Dragons, Journey, Karol G, Kenny Chesney, The Killers, Lainey Wilson, Nine Inch Nails, Prince, Sabrina Carpenter, Santana, The 1975, Wu-Tang Clan, and countless others.

A recent recipient of ACM's 'Casino of the Year - Theater' industry award 2025, The Theater provides an immersive setting for guests to experience both legendary and groundbreaking artists on a variety of levels, from intimate performances with 1,800 guests to large-scale, full-capacity experiences with 4,600 guests. The Theater offers exclusive VIP offerings, including luxury private suites tended by dedicated VIP hosts, top-shelf spirits, private expedited entry, in-venue merchandise delivery, custom swag, VIP social lounges, and more. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com. For tickets or more information on The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com/venue/the-theater.

The performance follows the release of DARLING BLUE, which marked Marcus King's first recorded album with his longtime live band since 2018's CAROLINA CONFESSIONS, and its expanded follow-up, DARLING BLUE / NO ROOM FOR BLUE. The album draws on King's South Carolina roots, blending country, folk, psychedelic rock, and Motown-era R&B influences.

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