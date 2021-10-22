Ed Sheeran to Celebrate the Release of '=' Album With Special Apple Music Live-Stream

Ed Sheeran is counting down to the release of his new album = with a very special Apple Music "First Listen" global live-stream celebration next week, Thursday, October 28 at 8:30pm BST / 12:30pm PST / 3:30pm EST only on Apple Music.

During the event, Ed Sheeran will join Apple Music's Zane Lowe live to play new songs from '=,' to chat about the new album, and to answer questions from fans.

After four years in the making, Ed Sheeran is back with "=," the fourth installment of his symbol album series following his full length debut "+", breakthrough "x", and record setting "÷." "=" is preceded by hit singles "Bad Habits" and "Shivers." Fans can Pre-add = now on Apple Music.

First Listen is a series of free Apple Music hosted virtual launch parties, harkening back to the album listening parties of yore but now with almost unlimited, ways for artists to connect with and treat their biggest fans to something special before releasing new music to the world.

Acting as a live event extension of some of Apple Music's most popular and influential playlists, these virtual listening parties could include everything from unreleased tracks, to special surprise guests and more. Previous events featured some of the world's biggest artists including Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen, Keith Urban, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Moneybagg Yo, Migos, Dan + Shay, Belly, J Balvin and many more.

Watch Sheeran's latest music video for "Shivers" here: