Ed Sheeran Teams up With Pokémon for New Song

The new video games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launching on November 18 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Sep. 29, 2022  

The stars have aligned as Pokémon mega-fan and international music superstar, Ed Sheeran, has collaborated with The Pokémon Company group on a new song, 'Celestial'. his special track will appear in the highly anticipated video games, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launching on November 18 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles, but fans can get an early listen and enjoy the music video for the song which launches today on Ed's official YouTube channel today.

The 'Celestial' video is inspired by Ed's childhood fascination with the franchise and features some of his favourite Pokémon such as Pikachu, Squirtle, Machamp, Snorlax and more. It follows a typical day in Ed's life with a Pokémon twist and was directed by the award-winning Yuichi Kodama.

Featuring a unique 'sketch' themed art direction from Yu Nagaba, whose style is reminiscent of the doodles that Ed drew of his Pokémon as a child, the video is full of surprises for fans to discover and transports viewers back to a simpler time in their childhood when the sky was the limit.

'I've played Pokémon since I was in primary school' commented Ed. 'Me and my brother used to have different versions of the games and would trade Pokémon together 'til we each completed our Pokédex. I loved the cards but the games are what I lost myself in. I loved the whole world they created; it kept me distracted if there was negative stuff happening in my life/school that I wanted to avoid. It was a world I could escape into and I've played it ever since. Even though I'm 31 now, I still own the same Game Boy Color and play Pokémon Yellow or Silver on planes and trains when I'm on tour. It's such an honour to add a song into a Pokémon game and shoot a nostalgic video too. I hope you guys enjoy the song and video - it was a blast to film!'

'Working with a superstar like Ed has been a dream come true for us at Pokémon' added Kenji Okubo, President of the Pokémon Company International. 'We are all such big fans of his and, not only was he a joy to work alongside, his authentic love of everything Pokémon really shines through. Yuichi Kodama has done a fantastic job of capturing a feeling of pure childlike joy and sense of adventure within the video too. Both of their genuine adoration for Pokémon makes this a truly special collaboration and we can't wait to see Pokémon fans and music fans singing along to Celestial. I hope everyone is also looking forward to enjoying the track later this year in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.'

Watch the new music video here:

