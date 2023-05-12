Ed Sheeran Teams With Luke Combs for New Version of 'Life Goes On'

The track is available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has released a studio recording of "Life Goes On (featuring Luke Combs)" available everywhere now via Atlantic Records.

Sheeran and Combs revealed the surprise release on social media shortly after their show-stopping, live performance of "Life Goes On" on the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards tonight. The original version of the track appears on Sheeran's sixth studio album, " - " which also features lead single "Eyes Closed." Combs is currently celebrating the release of his new album "Getting' Old" - a companion piece to his acclaimed 2022 record "Growin' Up."

Released last week, " - " is the result of Sheeran pushing the boundaries of his songcraft, as he delivers the most profound songwriting of his career. Teaming-up with Aaron Dessner (The National) on writing and production after the pair joined forces following an introduction from mutual friend Taylor Swift, Ed and Aaron began crafting the album in February last year. Writing over 30 songs during their month-long studio stint in Kent, UK, the album's fourteen tracks are seamlessly tied together by exquisite production from paired back, folk-leaning textures to bolder, full-band/orchestral arrangements.

Blending never-before-seen personal archive, interviews and performances, the four-part docu-series "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" is streaming on Disney+ now. Timed with the arrival of " - ," the intimate documentary explores how his personal experiences have shaped him to become the artist he is today.

Ed is currently in the midst of his massive "+ - = ÷ x TOUR", hitting stadiums across North America now. Fourteen of these stops will coincide with his recently announced "- TOUR", a run of intimate shows in theaters and auditoriums across 14 cities in North America.

PHOTO BY ANNIE LEIBOVITZ



RELATED STORIES - Music

International Contemporary Ensemble Reveals Summer 2023 Concerts Photo
International Contemporary Ensemble Reveals Summer 2023 Concerts

 International Contemporary Ensemble has announced two festival concerts this summer. The Ensemble performs as part of the SONiC Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Stiefel Hall at Mannes School of Music and at the TIME:SPANS Festival on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

Video: Loren Allred Shares I Hear Your Voice Visual Photo
Video: Loren Allred Shares 'I Hear Your Voice' Visual

Loren Allred is multi-platinum selling recording artist, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her jaw-dropping vocal performance of 'Never Enough' on the Oscar nominated and Grammy award winning 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack and film. Watch her new music video now!

DYLVN to Release Tell Them Stories Single Off Upcoming Album Photo
DYLVN to Release 'Tell Them Stories' Single Off Upcoming Album

San Clemente native, DYLVN is getting ready to release a 4 track EP on June 23rd, 2023 titled, Tell Them Stories, an ode to the people in his life that supported him and his music up to this point. It will be available via streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and others. 

Indie Pop Artist Chris Hart To Release Inspirational Track RUN This Month Photo
Indie Pop Artist Chris Hart To Release Inspirational Track 'RUN' This Month

Indie artist Chris Hart is back with his latest single, 'RUN,' set for release on May 12th. T


From This Author - Michael Major

Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'Layton Greene Drops New Single 'Spin Again'
Photos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City PremierePhotos: Halle Bailey & Javier Bardem Attend THE LITTLE MERMAID Mexico City Premiere
Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'Macha Kiddo Releases Second Album 'Malacrianza'
Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD