Ed Sheeran Teams With Luke Combs for New Version of 'Life Goes On'

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has released a studio recording of "Life Goes On (featuring Luke Combs)" available everywhere now via Atlantic Records.

Sheeran and Combs revealed the surprise release on social media shortly after their show-stopping, live performance of "Life Goes On" on the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards tonight. The original version of the track appears on Sheeran's sixth studio album, " - " which also features lead single "Eyes Closed." Combs is currently celebrating the release of his new album "Getting' Old" - a companion piece to his acclaimed 2022 record "Growin' Up."

Released last week, " - " is the result of Sheeran pushing the boundaries of his songcraft, as he delivers the most profound songwriting of his career. Teaming-up with Aaron Dessner (The National) on writing and production after the pair joined forces following an introduction from mutual friend Taylor Swift, Ed and Aaron began crafting the album in February last year. Writing over 30 songs during their month-long studio stint in Kent, UK, the album's fourteen tracks are seamlessly tied together by exquisite production from paired back, folk-leaning textures to bolder, full-band/orchestral arrangements.

Blending never-before-seen personal archive, interviews and performances, the four-part docu-series "Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" is streaming on Disney+ now. Timed with the arrival of " - ," the intimate documentary explores how his personal experiences have shaped him to become the artist he is today.

Ed is currently in the midst of his massive "+ - = ÷ x TOUR", hitting stadiums across North America now. Fourteen of these stops will coincide with his recently announced "- TOUR", a run of intimate shows in theaters and auditoriums across 14 cities in North America.

