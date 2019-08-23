Ed Sheeran Releases Two Remixes Of 'Take Me Back To London'

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has released two brand new remixes for his track "Take Me Back To London." Available now at all DSPs, the two tracks feature UK rappers Jaykae and Aitch as well as BRIT Award-winner Stormzy, who guests on the original recording that appears on Sheeran's worldwide #1 album, "No.6 Collaborations Project." Shot in the UK across Manchester, Birmingham, and London, and starring all four artists, the accompanying official video - directed by KC Locke and shot to the Sir Spyro remix - holds a strong British identity, capturing the spirit of friendship and collaboration.

Listen below!

"No. 6 Collaborations Project" - which 22 collaborators including Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and more - spent its first 2 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 after arriving earlier this summer. The album's lead single "I Don't Care" with Justin Bieber is currently #1 at Hot AC radio for the 5th consecutive week and stands at #2 at pop radio after topping the chart for 3 weeks.

Ed Sheeran will close his record-breaking 'Divide' tour this weekend with four homecoming shows at Chantry Park in Ipswich, England. Reported earlier this month, the global trek is now officially the highest-grossing and most attended tour of all time.





