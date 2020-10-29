Echo Collective's 'The See Within' Out Today

Echo collective's debut album of original material is out on October 30.

Brussels-based Echo Collective's rich textures and arrangements have elevated and augmented everything from Hollywood soundtracks to live dance performances to studio albums. Echo Collective has forged an enviable reputation in the post-classical world: sought out for their instrumental and arranging expertise by icons such as A Winged Victory For The Sullen and the late Jóhann Jóhannsson, or lending their interpretative intuition to genres as diverse as alt.rock, synth-pop and black metal.

Finally, an album of their own material, The See Within, released via 7K, confirms Echo Collective are equally inspired creators, using their past accomplishments as a springboard to a new, illuminating vision. The album is proof not only of each member's talent and virtuosity in their respective instrument but also of the ensemble's overwhelming synergy as co-creators, feeding off each other's ideas and sensibilities. Contrary to previous collaborative work, this music doesn't augment anything but itself, forging its own narrative arch and reaching new depths through familiarity and exploration. From brief, singular themes to lengthier, shifting and questing episodes, this masterclass in composition, expression and technique bridges intimacy and grandeur in line with the most rewarding of post-classical works.

It's there in the name Echo Collective. "We're a collective, with our roots in classical music and structure, but we are, in a sense, a shadow of that world, or an echo, whilst projecting a future sound," says the ensemble. The See Within is where Echo Collective's enviable reputation will enter a new dimension: not only trusted accomplices and expert interpreters but visionary composers, looking within to project a new chapter in the ongoing development of post-classical music.

