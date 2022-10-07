Easy Life Release New Album 'Maybe in Another Life...'

easy life has released their brand-new sophomore album 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE...' today via GEFFEN Records.

An immersive and ambitious project in sound and storytelling, 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE...' takes the one-of-a-kind British band to a whole new level.

The album was introduced by a stellar run of singles - 'BEESWAX', 'DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY', 'OTT', 'ANTIFREEZE', and album focus track, 'FORTUNE COOKIE', and it includes features from BROCKHAMPTON's Kevin Abstract (who joined the group on their Glastonbury Pyramid Stage debut), Kiwi alt-pop superstar BENEE, and her 'Supalonely' collaborator Gus Dapperton.

Album closer, 'FORTUNE COOKIE' is an emotive track, paired with a raw, live, solo performance visual from front man, songwriter, and producer, Murray Matravers. Unguarded, affecting but deeply positive, 'FORTUNE COOKIE' sums up the message of easy life's second album - and showcases just how far they've come, as musicians and young men.

Recalling the stripped-back piano balladry of Randy Newman, it's (as Murray sings) a reminder that "if you believe you're in need of repair...take care": dedicated to any friend, family or band member who needs to hear just that.

The project drops alongside a flurry of activity for the trailblazing group, including the announcement of a huge UK, European and North American headline tour for 2023. Their North American run starts in Mexico City April 20, before the five-piece heads to the US, including stops across the country, concluding in New York City on May 9. For more information and tickets, go here.

Over the last few years, easy life has broken new ground for UK bands on the world's stage. Observational, universal, and deeply personal, debut album life's a beach explored an escapist fantasy of dreary middle England: here was a reminder to find the positives, even in the darkest of years, told through the prism of a seaside getaway.

Upon its release, the NME-Award-winners became the first band to perform within Fortnite(the world's biggest game), also making their US television debut on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a rousing performance of their song 'skeletons' (WATCH)'. Here are a band going where others don't and bringing their hugely impassioned global audience along for the next chapter of the easy life experience.

'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE...' is an album of silver linings and making sense of the world. In both its chaotic and melancholic moments, Murray's world-class production sees easy life scale new creative heights: influences range from the manic hip-hop energy of Odd Future to the 70s nostalgia of Elton John, with a colorful visual palette as inspired by classic Disney animation as it is the dreamlike art noveau of Wes Anderson.

If debut album 'life's a beach' was easy life sunny-side-up - a rounded, realist study of Middle England - it's on the lockdown make-believe of 'MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE...' that Murray's shank-sharp observations about modern British life hit hardest. What's emerged is an expertly-realized vision of masculinity, which encourages us - via straight-talking, or exuberant world-building - to find joy in the journey, not just the destination. And with a 2 top 10 projects and tens of thousands of worldwide tickets under their belts already, easy life's own incredible journey continues...

Listen to the new album here:

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/20 - Foro Frontera - Mexico City, MX

04/21 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/22 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

04/24 - Gothic Theatre - Denver, CO

04/26 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

04/28 - House Of Blues - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

04/29 - House Of Blues - Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

05/01 - Aisle 5 - Atlanta, GA

05/02 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

05/04 - SPACE - Chicago, IL

05/05 - Great Hall - Toronto, ON

05/09 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY