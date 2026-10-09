Earthgirl Releases Debut EP INDIGO
The project features a self-titled visual experience and follows viral singles 'Lovesick Lobotomy' and 'Grounded'.
Los Angeles-based artist Earthgirl officially unveiled her debut EP, Indigo, available today across all streaming platforms via Coup D'Etat Recordings / 10K Projects. The four-track collection marks a bold creative rebirth, anchored by a self-titled visual project that brings the EP's vivid emotional universe to life.
Grounded in the duality of the color itself – defined by the calmness of blue and the kinetic energy of red – Indigo reflects what it means to experience a second love while still reckoning with the weight of past heartbreak. Inspired by falling in love with her girlfriend, Cristal Ramirez of The Aces, the project captures a story of grief, renewal, and beginning again through shiny synthesizers, syncopated melodies, and guttural lyricism paired with futuristic production.
Indigo arrives on the heels of two widely praised pre-release singles – the viral breakthrough 'Lovesick Lobotomy' and the evocative follow-up 'Grounded.'
'The color indigo exists somewhere between blue and red – between calm and intensity, heartbreak and desire,' Earthgirl shares. 'That's exactly where I was when I made this project: falling in love again while still carrying the weight of what came before.'
Tracklist
2. Indigo (feat. The Aces)
3. Grounded
4. Catching Butterflies
About Earthgirl
Earthgirl is the new artist project of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sam Short, who previously amassed tens of millions of streams and hundreds of thousands of followers touring alongside artists like Zara Larsson and Two Feet. Stepping away from her past success to build a new identity on her own terms, she launched Earthgirl as a complete creative rebirth. Following her viral debut single 'Lovesick Lobotomy,' Earthgirl now arrives with Indigo, a debut EP exploring the tension between heartbreak and new love.
Photo Credit: David Dickenson
Photo Credit: David Dickenson
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