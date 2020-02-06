Early Eyes Sign with Epitaph & Share 'I'm Enough'

Electrifying Minneapolis indie-pop band, Early Eyes, have signed to Epitaph Records. "I cannot believe how supportive, kind, wise, thoughtful, and caring Epitaph has been throughout this whole process," says vocalist Jake Berglove. "It's an honor to be welcomed into this badass and beautiful community of artists. We're so unbelievably, passionately, and earnestly thankful to everybody who has supported us thus far."



In 2016, Early Eyes came to life on a Minneapolis college campus. Though the band originally started as a hobby, they have since become so much more. Early Eyes have established themselves in the Twin Cities with their catchy, energetic, and soulful sound, which has led to local venue First Avenue naming them one of the Best New Bands of 2017 and Minneapolis City Pages nominating them for Best New Band in 2018. They have released three EPs: Minutes (2017), Decorating (2018), and All Shades of Teal (2018).



Today, the band releases their new single "I'm Enough." "It's mostly our attempt to capture a snapshot of how much stress, thought, obsession, and melancholy (amongst other things) goes into preparing yourself to simply go out to have fun," explains Berglove. "As somebody who struggles with body dysmorphia, and gender dysphoria preparing for a night out can be comparable to watching a season's worth of Grey's Anatomy in terms of emotional undertaking. It's a process to attempt to love yourself long enough to at least get out the door!"

Early Eyes is Jake Berglove (vocals/guitar), Joe Villano (guitar), John O'Brien (guitar), Des Lawrence (bass), and Wyatt Fuller (drums).



TOUR DATES

3/19 Milwaukee, WI X-Ray Arcade

3/20 Chicago, IL Beat Kitchen

3/21 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam Bar & Hall



4/23 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

4/24 New York, NY Alphaville

4/26 Washington, DC Songbyrd

4/28 Pittsburgh, PA Smiling Moose

4/29 Columbus, OH Big Room Bar

4/30 Cleveland, OH Symposium

5/2 Detroit, MI The Underground @ DIME





