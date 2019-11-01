Earl Sweatshirt Shares New Video For 'East'

On the heels of the surprise release of his new project Feet of Clay (out today via Tan Cressida / Warner Records), Earl Sweatshirt unveils a new video for "East." Watch the Realest Photographer Ever-directed visual, which was shot in Hawaii, and listen to Feet of Clay now.

Earl Sweatshirt is the virtuosic byproduct of Los Angeles' fertile ground where hip hop sowed its seeds and historic cultural movements were born. The prodigiously gifted writer, lyricist and producer grew from a zeitgeist of which contemporary collectives in hip hop today are predicated. And while most movements are fleeting as soon as they arrive, Earl pushed forward, documented his growth and self-discovery on record and cemented himself as one of the foremost culturally relevant MC's in the game. One who never strayed away too far from his Los Angeles beat-scene roots. His debut album Doris arrived in 2013 and introduced the world to a more realized vision from him than his seminal mixtape Earl that was released three years prior when he was just 16-years-old. He followed Doris with the critically lauded I Don't Like s, I Don't Go Outside in 2015, further exploring the depth of his technical dexterity with more swagger than prior releases. Three years later he released Some Rap Songs in 2018, the tightly wrought album that found a more self-aware and mature Earl in his reflection of being in the public eye since a teenager, coupled with the reconciling of the death of his father. Enter Feet of Clay, the conceptual 2019 project that continues the written narrative of Earl's life in today's societal landscape and world-view in real-time.

Watch the video for "East" here:





