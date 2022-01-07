Earl Sweatshirt Releases New Single 'Titanic'

Following the announcement of his new project SICK! due on January 14th, 2022, via Tan Cressida / Warner Records, Los Angeles rapper Earl Sweatshirt shares the 10-song tracklist including a brand new single and visualizer "Titanic." The Black Noi$e-produced track marks the third single arriving after "2010" and "Tabula Rasa (feat. Armand Hammer)" and their respective visuals.

Speaking about the new project, Earl says:

"SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns. Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother ('The People Could Fly'). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn't fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life.

People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn't going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u."

Pre-order SICK!, listen to "Titanic" above and find full album details below. Stay tuned for more from Earl Sweatshirt coming soon.

LA byproduct Earl Sweatshirt showcases his roots in the historically Hip-Hop rich environment of which he came from through his gifted writing, lyrics, and producing. His latest EP Feet of Clay, released in 2019, is further proof that he is one of the greats of this generation. Earl has been consistently pushing forward and staying culturally relevant through documenting his growth and self-discovery since he was 16 when he released his first mixtape Earl.

Three years later he released his debut album Doris followed by critically lauded I Don't Like s, I Don't Go Outside in 2015 which explored a more realized vision of the artist that had more depth of his technical dexterity as well as more swagger than prior releases. Fast forward to 2021; Earl readies his return to the scene. Stay tuned for more Earl Sweatshirt.

Listen to the new single here: