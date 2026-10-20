EVNNE Releases Sixth Mini Album ‘on: our noise’

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EVNNE are back with 'on: our noise': the K-pop quintet's sixth mini album, their first as a five-piece, with members Keita, Park Hanbin, Lee Jeonghyeon, Mun Junghyun and Park Jihoo delivering a manifesto for outsiders who would rather build their own world than fit into someone else's.

EVNNE's new title track single “LOOK AT MA” is an energetic, chant-heavy anthem built on light trap beats, pairing hip-hop chants with a breezy pop groove that recalls the easy-listening pop/hip-hop hybrids of the 2010s like Miley Cyrus' “We Can't Stop” or Justin Bieber's “Beauty and a Beat.” A rowdy shout-along chant runs underneath the track from start to finish, making it a song fans will want to chant or belt along to — something for everyone. On the hook, the five members boldly declare themselves flawless, leaning into the cheeky, rascal energy they first showed on debut single “TROUBLE” that still defines them today. All five members share writing credits on “LOOK AT MA.”

The accompanying cinematic music video for “LOOK AT MA” captivates with intense visuals and raw energy, following the members as they lead a burgeoning revolution from a massive underground bunker. At its center, loudspeakers, antennas, screens old tech and guitars pile up like a mountain, with the members leading those underground into the sun and the top of their own broadcasting tower — capturing their mission to search for and create new sounds. EVNNE's styling even breaks away from their previous image, featuring scars and bandages on their faces to accent a wilder look.

The overall album's concept sees EVNNE exploring their own “Sound Experiment Lab,” an idea first teased in the group's comeback trailer, which flashed cassette players, headsets and speakers and invited fans to “JOIN THE SOUND LABORATORY CLUB.” Here, the quintet form a club of self-proclaimed nerds and eccentric sound hunters who treat Seoul's streets, rooftops and riverbanks as one giant instrument: recording noise wherever they find it, taking machines apart, building homemade contraptions and reassembling every sound into music only they could make. Drawing on rave culture, hip-hop heads, internet subculture and mechanical aesthetics with a raw, shot-on-film feel, the concept builds to a single idea: each member experiments on his own, but the sound they're searching for only comes together when all five are in the room. When it does, the lab turns into a party where everyone is welcome, no matter how strange. EVNNE invites everyone to join in to this new party.

True to that concept, EVNNE have already started recruiting new club members. Ahead of the release, the group hosted the EVNNE Pre-Listening Party: Album Docent Tour, promoted as a “New Member Recruitment” event on October 18, with posters around Seoul encouraging passersby to “Join Our Club” at the Sound Experiment Lab, where the members showcased tracks from the album in advance. With 'on: our noise,' EVNNE invite everyone to join the party.

As expected from EVNNE releases, the members were heavily involved in the creative process, with every song on the five-track album carrying member writing credits. 'on: our noise' opens with the electro-hip-hop track “BLESS,” which Park Jihoo co-wrote, co-composed and co-arranged, before giving way to the title track, on which all five members share writing credits. “kNOW WASSUP” is an experimental electronic track written entirely by Keita, who also co-composed it, while the hyped-up EDM track “A-ok” was written entirely by Keita and Park Jihoo. The album closes with “That's OMG,” a sassy hip-hop anthem co-written by Keita.

Onstage, EVNNE will bring 'on: our noise' around the world on the EVNNE FAN-CONCERT [ONE TAKE] tour, which opens with two nights at Seoul's YES24 LIVE HALL on November 21 and 22 before heading to Aichi, Osaka and Tokyo in late December and Taipei on January 9. EVNNE then return to North America for their third run since 2024, with 10 dates kicking off January 15 in Toronto and wrapping February 4 in Los Angeles, before a seven-city European leg from Budapest to Berlin through February 21. It follows the group's 2024 'RIDE WITH EVNNE' North American tour and 2025's 'SET N GO,' their first world tour, which included a 10-city U.S. leg from San Francisco to Jersey City and European dates in Warsaw, Munich, Essen, London and Paris. Tickets are on sale now.

'on: our noise' arrives six months after 'Backtalk,' EVNNE's first release as a quintet and the start of a new chapter for the group. Originally formed as a time-limited project from contestants on Mnet's survival show 'Boys Planet,' EVNNE became a permanent act at the start of 2026 — the first survival-show spin-off group of its kind to make that leap. All five members co-wrote the lyrics to the single “Backtalk,” a defiant “self-diss” that looked back on their journey since the show, while its rough-edged, digicore-leaning sound marked a bold departure for the group. The single album reached the Top 5 on Korea's Circle Album Chart for their sixth consecutive Top 10 project. Its candor resonated with critics: United By Pop wrote that “instead of trying to be flawless, they're choosing honesty, showing their imperfections and turning them into something powerful and real.” Since debuting in September 2023 with 'Target: ME' — which topped the Circle Album Chart and earned a Platinum certification in Korea — EVNNE have built a steady run of releases that Clash Magazine says has made “an energetic soundscape of pulse-racing compositions” the group's hallmark.

About EVNNE

EVNNE (pronounced “Even”) is the five-member boy group composed of Keita, Park Hanbin, Lee Jeonghyeon, Mun Junghyun and Park Jihoo. Short for “EVENing's Newest Etoiles,” EVNNE was formed by Jellyfish Entertainment from contestants on Mnet's 2023 survival show 'Boys Planet' and debuted in September 2023 with 'Target: ME.' Originally launched as a limited-time project group, EVNNE became a permanent act in 2026, the first survival-show spin-off group to do so.

Across five mini albums and a single album, EVNNE have earned two No. 1 albums on Korea's Circle Album Chart and a Platinum-certified debut, along with honors including the Global Hot Trend Award at The Fact Music Awards and Emerging Artist at the Hanteo Music Awards. The group has built a following of over 2.3 million fans across platforms and has toured across Asia, Australia, North America and Europe, with press features including Billboard (which named EVNNE a K-Pop Rookie of the Month in 2024), Teen Vogue, Forbes, Clash Magazine, Sweety High, United By Pop, Euphoria Magazine, KIIS FM, Front Row Live Entertainment and more.



Photo Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment)

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