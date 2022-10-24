ESSEL Releases New Single 'Don't Walk Away'
ESSEL - Don’t Walk Away is out now via Parachute.
With debut performances at ADE over the weekend for Bakermat's The Circus show and the Toolroom x Kiss takeover, ESSEL makes her debut on Virgin Music UK's new label Parachute with single Don't Walk Away.
Unfluenced by house music that drew her to raves as a teenager and a musical childhood home, ESSEL creates high power house tunes that have already seen releases on labels such as Sonny Fodera's Solotoko, 3beat, Love & Other, Good Company, and Toolroom.
Less than 18 months after exploding into the industry, ESSEL had already landed bookings at Ministry of Sound, Fire, We Are FSTVL, and Underground Liverpool whilst gathering backing from the likes of Calvin Harris, Richy Ahmed, Detlef, Hannah Wants, Steve Lawler and more.
Since first encountering DJing splicing tracks together for dance competitions, the self-taught producer and DJ has captured the attention of the entire industry with signature grooves, including an exclusive House Work radio mix with Jax Jones and an official BBC Radio 1 Mini Mix for Danny Howard.
The Liverpool native is also known for Toolroom release Love Vibration, which boasts over 5M Spotify streams and extensive radio support from Danny Howard and Charlie Hedges on BBC Radio 1 and Mark Knight, DJ S.K.T, Leftwing : Kody, TCTS, Gorgon City on KISS FM. Her Love & Other release Runnin' also amassed over 1M Spotify streams and radio support from KISS FM.
The second single on Virgin Music UK's new imprint Parachute following Melle Brown and Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 and KISS FM backed Feel About You, Don't Walk Away represents a new chapter for ESSEL. Demonstrating Virgin Music UK's continued effort to represent and expand releases across the dance and electronic music spectrum, Parachute gets set for a flourishing release schedule that will feature dance and electronic artists with crossover appeal.
Kicking off the launch with a high voltage destined hit, ESSEL levels up with Don't Walk Away. A refreshing house heater brimming with smiles, Don't Walk Away features emotive vocal echoes, punchy melodies, and upbeat house sounds that will get you floating.
