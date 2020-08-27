ERRA Release New Video 'Snowblood'

The band also recently signed to UNFD.

ERRA is one of the most compelling and progressive metalcore bands to date and today they're thrilled to announce they've signed with UNFD. Rising from Birmingham, AL just over a decade ago, ERRA have vigorously toured worldwide, released four acclaimed studio albums and two EPs earning them a sprawling fan base crossing genres and generations.

Their reputation for technical riffs, genius musicianship and emotional, visceral lyrics are fully displayed on their new single "Snowblood" which sees its release today via UNFD. The track takes on deteriorating mental health and the life-sapping effects of technology respectively. Vocalist and guitarist Jesse Cash adds, "The Snowblood instrumental had a dark intensity to it, so the only lyrics that seemed to fit contextually ended up being some of the darkest we've ever written. We wanted to paint a picture of a person's deteriorating mental health by creating imagery akin to what you'd see in a horror movie. Instrumentally and lyrically, all the key elements of where we're heading as a band on our new material are there."

"Snowblood" is available on all digital platforms here. Watch the official video below. Stay tuned for more music and news soon. Keep up with ERRA on Facebook and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Aaron Marsh

