EMPIRE OF THE SUN to Tour Australia and New Zealand

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Frontier Touring announced that Australia's own Empire of the Sun, one of the country's most visionary music projects, will bring the Ask That God: Afterlife Tour to Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2027. The six-date run will be the band's largest tour of the region to date.

When Australian audiences last saw the Emperor in 2024, he was searching for redemption on the Ask That God Tour. In 2027, fans are invited to step into the next chapter with the Ask That God: Afterlife Tour.

Ask That God: Afterlife is the final live instalment of the Ask That God journey, expanding the universe introduced on the band's latest album. The reimagined show celebrates imagination, transformation and connection in a rapidly changing world.

Kicking off in New Zealand, Empire of the Sun will play Spark Arena in Auckland on Friday 19 February before heading to Riverstage in Brisbane on Sunday 21 February. The tour then moves to Afterpay Arena in Sydney on Thursday 25 February and Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on Saturday 27 February. The band will play Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Tuesday 2 March before a homecoming performance at RAC Arena in Perth on Saturday 6 March.

Frontier Members can access their presale from Wednesday 16 September, 1pm local time before tickets go on sale to the public from Friday 18 September, 2pm local time.

Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/empireofthesun

Since the tour began in 2024, Empire of the Sun has sold more than 400,000 tickets worldwide. Ask That God: Afterlife brings the Emperor's next chapter home in a reimagined production built around the scale, colour and theatricality that have defined Empire of the Sun live.

About Empire of the Sun

Empire of the Sun is one of Australia's most visionary music projects, created by Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore. Since their landmark debut album Walking On A Dream—featuring the global anthems 'Walking On A Dream' and 'We Are The People'—Empire of the Sun has captivated millions with its euphoric fusion of electronic pop and surreal performance.

Follow-up albums Ice on the Dune and Two Vines delivered fan favorites like 'Alive,' 'DNA,' 'High and Low' and 'Way to Go,' alongside landmark performances at festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. After an eight-year hiatus, 2024's Ask That God marked a bold new chapter, led by singles such as 'Changes,' 'Music on the Radio' and 'Cherry Blossom,' and supported by a brand-new, sold-out world tour.

With more than five million albums sold, six billion streams, eight ARIA Awards, and two APRA Awards, Empire of the Sun stands as a global cultural force. Their debut album Walking on a Dream achieved triple Platinum in Australia, and Platinum and Gold certification in both the UK and the USA.

Tour Dates

Friday 19 February - Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ - Lic. All Ages - ticketmaster.co.nz

Sunday 21 February - Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD - Lic. All Ages - ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 25 February - Afterpay Arena, Sydney, NSW - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Saturday 27 February - Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 2 March - Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Saturday 6 March - RAC Arena, Perth, WA - Lic. All Ages - ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

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