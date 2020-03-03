ELIZA GILKYSON Shares 'Beautiful World of Mine' on Super Tuesday
Eliza Gilkyson is sharing a new lyric video for her song "Beautiful World of Mine" today with The Bluegrass Situation. The two-time GRAMMY®-nominated (2006/2014) folk singer, songwriter and activist is sharing this song from her April 10 release, 2020, on Super Tuesday. It emphasizes a gratitude and love for our world and it's a reminder of the things we have in common, rather than the things that divide us.
"I wrote this song in Taos, New Mexico just looking out the window of my home there," Eliza told The Bluegrass Situation. My son Cisco, who produced the lyric video, wanted to make it seem like a day walking in the mountains, from sunrise to sunset. I think when you feel deeply connected to the natural world then you also become protective of it and willing to fight for it. This song and the video are meant to inspire that commitment to care for and protect our beautiful world."
As one of the most respected musicians in folk roots/Americana music today, Gilkyson is announcing her new release, 2020, a collection of politically charged anthems designed to motivate, reflect and inspire action during what she believes will be "the most important USA election of our lifetime." Produced by Eliza's son, Cisco Ryder, 2020 features songs that are designed to be audience sing-a-longs in the Pete Seeger tradition of motivational political anthems, from the call for unity of "Peace in Our Hearts," to blistering condemnations of the current regime's policies with "Sooner or Later" and "My Heart Aches."
Gilkyson, daughter of folk artist Terry Gilkyson and sister of LA-based artist Tony Gilkyson, is held in high regard by critics and her fellow songwriters alike; she recently supported Richard Thompson on his fall 2019 U.S. and had her song "The Great Correction" covered in 2018 by Joan Baez. Gilkyson will be touring her new release during 2020 with various musical accompaniment from solo to trio configurations, with songs that range from the personal to the communal, highlighting a perspective that moves beyond US politics into the international collective and our imperative to respect all of humankind and the natural world as united citizens of the earth.
Gilkyson says: "2020 was born out of a visceral impulse to promote unity, commitment and action during this epic and critical showdown of power versus people in the USA and our world today.
"May human decency prevail."
TOUR DATES
SUN, Mar 22 Fisher, TX - Devil's Backbone Tavern
THU, Apr 9 Vancouver, BC - Rogue Folk Club @ St. James Community Square
FRI, Apr 10 Victoria, BC - First Church of Christ Scientist
SUN Apr 11 Seatte, WA - The Royal Room
THU, Apr 16 Bainbridge Island, WA - Treehouse Café
SAT Apr 18 Eugene, OR - Unity of the Valley
SUN Apri 19 Portland, OR - Alberta Rose Theatre
THU, Apr 30 Exeter, NH - Word Barn
FRI, May 1 Boston, MA - Community Church of Boston
SAT, May 2 Canton, CT - Roaring Brook
SUN, May 3 Cambridge, MA - Club Passim
TUE, May 5 New York, NY - CITY WINERY Pier 57
WED May 6 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
THU, May 7 Sutton, MI - Sutton Bay Theater
FRI, May 8 Brethren, MI - Spirit of the Woods
SAT, May 9 Boyne City, MI - Freshwater Concerts
FRI, May 15 Houston, TX - Mucky Duck
SAT, May 16 Austin, TX - Cactus Café
WED May 20 Durango, CO - Henry Strater Theatre
FRI, May 29 Denver, CO - Swallow Hill Presents
WED, Sep 9 Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage
FRI, Sep 18 San Pedro, CA - Grand Vision Foundation | The Grand Annex
SAT, Sep 19 Los Angeles, CA - McCabes
SUN, Sep 20 Huntington Beach, CA - Huntington Beach Loft Concerts