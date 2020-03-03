ELIZA GILKYSON Shares 'Beautiful World of Mine' on Super Tuesday

Eliza Gilkyson is sharing a new lyric video for her song "Beautiful World of Mine" today with The Bluegrass Situation. The two-time GRAMMY®-nominated (2006/2014) folk singer, songwriter and activist is sharing this song from her April 10 release, 2020, on Super Tuesday. It emphasizes a gratitude and love for our world and it's a reminder of the things we have in common, rather than the things that divide us.

"I wrote this song in Taos, New Mexico just looking out the window of my home there," Eliza told The Bluegrass Situation. My son Cisco, who produced the lyric video, wanted to make it seem like a day walking in the mountains, from sunrise to sunset. I think when you feel deeply connected to the natural world then you also become protective of it and willing to fight for it. This song and the video are meant to inspire that commitment to care for and protect our beautiful world."

As one of the most respected musicians in folk roots/Americana music today, Gilkyson is announcing her new release, 2020, a collection of politically charged anthems designed to motivate, reflect and inspire action during what she believes will be "the most important USA election of our lifetime." Produced by Eliza's son, Cisco Ryder, 2020 features songs that are designed to be audience sing-a-longs in the Pete Seeger tradition of motivational political anthems, from the call for unity of "Peace in Our Hearts," to blistering condemnations of the current regime's policies with "Sooner or Later" and "My Heart Aches."



Gilkyson, daughter of folk artist Terry Gilkyson and sister of LA-based artist Tony Gilkyson, is held in high regard by critics and her fellow songwriters alike; she recently supported Richard Thompson on his fall 2019 U.S. and had her song "The Great Correction" covered in 2018 by Joan Baez. Gilkyson will be touring her new release during 2020 with various musical accompaniment from solo to trio configurations, with songs that range from the personal to the communal, highlighting a perspective that moves beyond US politics into the international collective and our imperative to respect all of humankind and the natural world as united citizens of the earth.



Gilkyson says: "2020 was born out of a visceral impulse to promote unity, commitment and action during this epic and critical showdown of power versus people in the USA and our world today.

"May human decency prevail."

Go to http://elizagilkyson.com for updates.

Pre-order the album at https://RedHouseRecords.lnk.to/2020PR

Listen to "Beautiful World of Mine" below.

TOUR DATES



SUN, Mar 22 Fisher, TX - Devil's Backbone Tavern

THU, Apr 9 Vancouver, BC - Rogue Folk Club @ St. James Community Square

FRI, Apr 10 Victoria, BC - First Church of Christ Scientist

SUN Apr 11 Seatte, WA - The Royal Room

THU, Apr 16 Bainbridge Island, WA - Treehouse Café

SAT Apr 18 Eugene, OR - Unity of the Valley

SUN Apri 19 Portland, OR - Alberta Rose Theatre

THU, Apr 30 Exeter, NH - Word Barn

FRI, May 1 Boston, MA - Community Church of Boston

SAT, May 2 Canton, CT - Roaring Brook

SUN, May 3 Cambridge, MA - Club Passim

TUE, May 5 New York, NY - CITY WINERY Pier 57

WED May 6 Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

THU, May 7 Sutton, MI - Sutton Bay Theater

FRI, May 8 Brethren, MI - Spirit of the Woods

SAT, May 9 Boyne City, MI - Freshwater Concerts

FRI, May 15 Houston, TX - Mucky Duck

SAT, May 16 Austin, TX - Cactus Café

WED May 20 Durango, CO - Henry Strater Theatre

FRI, May 29 Denver, CO - Swallow Hill Presents

WED, Sep 9 Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage

FRI, Sep 18 San Pedro, CA - Grand Vision Foundation | The Grand Annex

SAT, Sep 19 Los Angeles, CA - McCabes

SUN, Sep 20 Huntington Beach, CA - Huntington Beach Loft Concerts





