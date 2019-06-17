EJ Embarks On New Monthly Radio Show EJ MONTHLY

EJ Radio is an all-new venture from the progressive mind of stellar Garuda releasee and resident DJ for the Formula E championships, EJ himself, as he brings his epic sound to the radio waves and give fans yet another exciting chance to experience his electric vibes, wherever they may be in the world.



Fresh from performing alongside names including David Guetta as part of the Formula E championships that saw him entertain across the world hitting New York, Berlin, Santiago and more, he also broke boundaries and smashed records as the first ever DJ to play to a dancing crowd of both men and women in Saudi Arabia as a true trailblazer of his craft.



The hour-long show will feature the hottest tunes of the scene, mixes, as well as his chosen 'Track of the month', exclusive competitions and all the latest updates on where you can catch him live as the Summer rolls on. With a string of successful singles, including 'No More Chances' and 'Slipstream' most recently, EJ has also received huge support from the likes of Oliver Heldens, Armin van Buuren, Benny Benassi, Sander van Doorn and more - next up as he brings a wealth of new material to a global audience unlike he's ever done before, tune into the first edition of EJ Radio here!



You can listen on all main podcast directories including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Spreaker, Podbean and more!





