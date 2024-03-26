EELS Debut New Song 'Goldy' From 15th Studio Album 'EELS TIME!'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically acclaimed rock group EELS are debuting the track “Goldy” from their upcoming 15th studio album, EELS TIME!, will be released on June 7 via E Works/Play It Again Sam. Pre-order/pre-save the album HERE.

Imagining his dear dog Bundy as a goldfish, EELS frontperson and singer/songwriter E (aka Mark Oliver Everett) sings in the chorus, “It's kind of funny how the only one I need in the world / Is a goldfish swimming in a bowl.” E shares: “Sometimes the answers to all of your problems are right there in the fishbowl on your table.”

“Goldy” was written in collaboration with actor and All American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter after E was invited to work with him on a song for the movie Prisoner's Daughter. When the pair spoke, they learned they were neighbors and had previously shared a record label —DreamWorks—but hadn't yet crossed paths. The soundtrack collaboration led to E appearing in the film, playing the boss of Kate Beckinsale's character at a restaurant and being assaulted by her ex-husband (played by Ritter).

Says E: “I was so method I cracked a rib!” Watch the scene here. E went on to write five more songs with Ritter, which ended up on new album EELS TIME!. Speaking about Ritter, E says: “He's turned out to be one of my favorite, weird, eccentric and imaginative collaborators. And he was right there down the hall from me at the DreamWorks Records office all those years ago. Who knew?”

EELS also recently debuted the Gus Black-directed video for first album track “Time,” depicting the passage of time and circle of life through a series of intimate images of three generations of Everetts: E's father, parallel universe theory author Hugh Everett III, E and E's son, Archie. “We've tried to get three people's entire lives into a two minute and ten second video,” notes E. “I like a good challenge.” Watch/share the video HERE.

Recorded between Los Feliz, California and Dublin, Ireland, the new album EELS TIME! consists of twelve brand new tracks with collaborators such as Koool G Murder, The Chet, Tyson Ritter, Sean Coleman and more. The album follows a busy 2023 for EELS, in which they finally hit the road for their long-awaited Lockdown Hurricane tour of Europe and North America and brought the year to a close by releasing their second Best Of compilation album, EELS So Good: Essential EELS, Vol.2, as well as sharing a brand new holiday track, “Christmas, Why You Gotta Do Me Like This.”

EELS have had one of the most consistently acclaimed careers in music. The ever-changing project of principal singer/songwriter E (Mark Oliver Everett), EELS have released 13 studio albums since their 1996 debut, Beautiful Freak. In 2008, E published his highly acclaimed book Things the Grandchildren Should Know and starred in the award-winning Parallel Worlds, Parallel Lives documentary about the search to understand his quantum physicist father, Hugh Everett III.

photo credit: Gus Black