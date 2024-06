EDMONTON JAZZFEST 2024 Kicks Off This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024 TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival starts tomorrow, Tuesday June 25, and runs until Sunday June 30 live and in person in a variety of music venues across Edmonton.

Tickets for all shows are on sale on the Edmonton Jazz Festival Website at edmontonjazz.com.

More information on free, donated, and partner shows are available at www.edmontonjazz.com

HEADLINER SERIES

Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Generation Y

Tuesday June 25 | 8:30PM - 10:00PM

With opening act Up And Over Trio

Triffo Theatre

Cory Henry

Wednesday June 26 | 9:00PM -10:15PM

Starlite Room

Veronica Swift

Thursday June 27 | 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Triffo Theatre

Lakecia Benjamin

Friday June 28 | 9:00PM - 10:15PM

With opening act Montuno West ft Toto Barriel

Triffo Theatre

YARDBIRD SUITE SERIES

Anthony Fung

Wednesday June 26 | 7:00PM to 8:15PM



Edmonton Artist Spotlight: Brenan Brothers

Wednesday June 26 | 8:45PM to 10:00PM



Bellbird

Thursday June 27 | 7:00PM to 8:15PM



Edmonton Artist Spotlight: Sean Croal Quartet

Thursday June 27 | 8:45PM to 10:00PM



Lorraine Klassen

Friday June 28 | 7:00PM to 8:15PM



Edmonton Artist Spotlight: Jacob Do Quartet

Friday June 28 | 8:45PM to 10:00PM



Pasquale Grasso

Saturday June 29 | 7:00PM to 8:15PM and 9:00PM to 10:00PM



Norbert Káel Jazzical Trio

Sunday June 30 | 7:00PM to 8:15PM and 9:00PM to 10:00PM

STARLITE ROOM SERIES

Mouraine

Wednesday June 26 | 10:15PM to11:30PM

Temple Bar



Lyricist Lounge Hosted by K-Riz

Friday June 28 | 10:15PM to11:30PM

Temple Bar



Avataar and Moneka Arabic Jazz Double Bill

Saturday June 29 | 7:00PM to 10:15PM



Running, Running

Saturday June 29 | 10:15PM to11:30PM

Temple Bar

McDougall Series

International Jazz at McDougall United Church

Kjetil Mulelid Trio

Thursday June 27 | 7:00PM to 8:15PM



Edmonton Artist Spotlight: Blackout Over Rio

Thursday June 27 | 8:30PM to 9:30PM



Eliana Cuevas / Jeremy Ledbetter Duo

Friday June 28 | 7:00PM to 8:15PM



Edmonton Artist Spotlight: Brave New Band

Friday June 28 | 8:30PM to 9:30PM



Konrad Agnas

Saturday June 29 | 7:00PM to 8:15PM



Edmonton Artist Spotlight: Jon Guenter

Saturday June 29 | 8:30PM to 9:30PM

