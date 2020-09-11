EDM Powerhouse LP Giobbi And Unity Records Showcase Headline Bandsintown Live Line Up For Week Of September 14

On Thursday, September 17th, LP Giobbi, who is widely known for her bass-rattling house beats and electrifying live performances, is taking over Bandsintown LIVE.

Not only is she a DJ, but she is a producer, label owner, curator, music director, feminist, entrepreneur, and self-proclaimed "piano house queen." FEMME HOUSE is an educational platform created by LP Giobbi to address the lack of representation and equity in electronic music by empowering womxn to learn the language of the studio. As the queen of curation and putting other women on, this Femme House lineup is a dream turned reality.

Unity Records is curating a special lineup for Bandsintown LIVE on Wednesday, September 16th. Tune in for performances from artists on their roster including Tanaë, Adeline, fika, and 1000 Beasts, followed by DJ sets of Jafunk and warner case.

It's also Week 2 of HOME SCHOOL on Bandsintown LIVE. This collaboration, created by music discovery platform Bandsintown, legendary LA showcase series School Night, and Tom Windish, presents a carefully curated weekly concert of short sets by the best new artists from around the globe, with support from SoundExchange. Each week's show is first aired as a ticketed VIP event and then is replayed a week later on the free Bandsintown LIVE channel.

TICKETED LIVESTREAMS

TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 15

HOME SCHOOL curated by Bandsintown, School Night, Tom Windish

With Michigander, STACEY, Luz

9 PM ET / 5PM PT. Tickets @ homeschool.bandsintown.com

SATURDAY OCTOBER 3 - BRUCE HORNSBY

Bandsintown and The Ridgefield Playhouse present a special solo live stream performance by Bruce Hornsby in celebration of The Playhouse's 20th Anniversary.

7PM ET / 4PM PT

Tickets on sale now @ premium.bandsintown.com/live

Watch FREE

Watch Free On Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com

MONDAY - AUGUST 31 - Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS

Wild Ponies: Friends + Neighbors

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Danny Schmidt

2:40 PM ET / 11:40 AM PT Carrie Elkin

3:20 PM ET / 12:20 PM PT Jon Byrd

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Kira Small

4:40 PM ET / 1:40 PM PT Ben Glover

5:20 PM ET / 2:20 PM PT Wild Ponies

live.bandsintown.com

TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 15 - #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Dylan Dunlap

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Scott Helman

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Courtney Paige Nelson

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Kaya Stewart

live.bandsintown.com



WEDNESDAY - SEPTEMBER 16

UNITY RECORDS TAKEOVER

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Tanae

2:30 PM ET / 11:30 PM PT Adeline

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Fika

3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT Jafunk

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT 1000 Beasts

4:45 PM ET / 1:45 PM PT warner case

live.bandsintown.com

THURSDAY - SEPTEMBER 17

LP Giobbi's Femme House Takeover

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Xkylar

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT AmyElle

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Mary Droppinz

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT LP Giobbi

live.bandsintown.com

Octopus x Space Yacht

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Sian

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Arash

live.bandsintown.com

HOME SCHOOL

Free delayed replay of last week's HOME SCHOOL VIP event, a carefully curated weekly showcase produced by Bandsintown, School Night, and Tom Windish

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT DRAMA

9:20 PM ET / 6:20 PM PT Victoria Canal

9:40 PM ET / 6:40 PM ET St. Panther

live.bandsintown.com

