Dylan Scott Releases New Single 'You'd Think I Was A Cowboy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is roping in his latest release with “You'd Think I Was A Cowboy,” out now. Written by Scott alongside Will Weatherly, Jaxson Free and Michael Whitworth, the song dives into the untamed feelings of love that makes him feel wild and free. CMT premiered the music video this morning, airing across all CMT platforms and Paramount Times Square billboard.

LISTEN: “YOU'D THINK I WAS A COWBOY”

“I had a blast recording this song. The music video is special to me too because it stars my wife,” said Scott. “She's been my rock throughout my career, so bringing her into the process is always great. I'm the furthest thing from a cowboy, but I had fun channeling that energy for the video and am so thankful CMT was able to premiere it for y'all.”

“You'd Think I Was A Cowboy” follows Scott's previous standalone track, “I Owe You One.” Written by Morgan Wallen, Ernest K. Smith, Ashley Gorley and producer Mark Holman, the song checkmarks the ways that Scott's hometown upbringing taught him lessons about life, love, heartbreak and redemption, while embracing how it all shaped him into who he is today. The track sparked the name of Scott's current headlining I Owe You One Tour, wrapping on Oct. 11 in Hiawassee, Ga. The tour has seen several sold-out shows and broken attendance records. Overall this year, Scott has seen 12+ sold-out headlining shows in markets such as Pittsburgh, Penn., Springfield, Ill., Columbia, S.C. and more.

Scott is continuing to dominate on the Country Airplay charts with two singles currently rising, “This Town's Been Too Good To Us” and “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, both off his highly anticipated deluxe album, Livin' My Best Life (Still). Released this past March, the 26-song collection became his highest-charted album on the Billboard Top 200 upon release. The album has already sparked five GOLD or PLATINUM singles, three No. 1 songs, as well as multiple tracks on the Billboard Hot Country chart this year in addition to the two currently at Country radio. The album also features RIAA PLATINUM certified No. 1 hit “Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl)” and standout track “What He'll Never Have.” The “surefire hit” (MusicRow) has seen a huge fan response, garnering over 126M global streams to date.

Earlier this year, Scott wrapped a direct support run with Cole Swindell on his Win The Night Tour. In addition to finishing his headlining run, Scott will appear at various fairs and festivals throughout the remainder of the year. For tickets and more

ABOUT DYLAN SCOTT:

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl, an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit and a family man with a tender heart. The ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched four No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” “New Truck,” and “Can't Have Mine”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for Best New Country Artist at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Scott earned a 2023 and 2024 ACM nomination in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. Alongside Jason Crabb, Scott won his first GMA Dove Award in 2023 for the song, “Good Morning Mercy.” With career streams surpassing 4 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin' My Best Life (Still), the deluxe edition of the latest album from Scott, features five new tracks including “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe and “This Town's Been Too Good To Us” - both of which are currently at Country radio - and viral TikTok ballad, RIAA-Certified Platinum No. 1 radio single, “Can't Have Mine (Find You A Girl)."

Comments