Dyl Jordaine Releases His First EP PAUL GREGORY I

The indie artist Dylan Gregory aka Dyl Jordaine released his first EP "Paul Gregory I" on Friday,23rd October. So the EP consists, a bouncy hiphop single, a club hip hop song about Dylan's life, and trap song overloaded with bars on bars.

Dyl Jordaine grew up in Ontario, Canada and currently lives in Missouri. He has received a bachelor's degree in accounting while having honor roll during all years of college.

For his first EP, Dylan says "it's about me showcasing my versatility, growing up, a lot of my friends fell in love with hiphop music, especially trap songs but often neglected old school hiphop and r&b."

The year 2020 has been a creative year for Dylon as he has released 8 singles that have received a huge response from his growing fans. His songs If You My Dawg, This Feeling & Off The Streets are already popular among his fans.

