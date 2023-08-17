Dutch Tulips Share New Single 'Gold Chain'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Dutch Tulips Share New Single 'Gold Chain'

Boston rockers Dutch Tulips are proud to share their contemplative new single “Gold Chain.” The band’s first new music since their 2021 debut album Double Visions, “Gold Chain” is available now at all DSPs, with an accompanying music video streaming now at YouTube. Though the quartet is hard at work on their next LP, this single – a prime example of their energetic, anthemic indie rock – provides a welcome stopover until its release.

“I just had the phrase pop into my head ‘I see your halo dropping like a gold chain’ and I felt like so many people are living this reality of exhaustion, hopelessness and obsession with a better life,” vocalist and guitarist Jack Holland explains. “I got sick with myself for wanting to get ahead, took myself in that frame and introduced the element of solidarity. With my band mates. With music lovers. With anyone who has ever wondered what the f we are working for If no one’s getting happier. Was there something else we had in mind?”

Following a triumphant slot at last year’s Boston Calling Music Festival, Dutch Tulips will be appearing at In Between Days Festival in Quincy, MA, this Saturday, August 19 alongside Modest Mouse, Sunny Day Real Estate and more. See inbetweendaysfestival.com for more information.

About Dutch Tulips:

Dutch Tulips are an indie rock band from Boston, MA. The band exploded onto the scene with their debut album Double Visions. Following its release, the band was nominated for two Boston Music Awards and played the 2022 Boston Calling Music festival with artists like Weezer, Nine Inch Nails, and Run the Jewels. 

From touring around the country, to playing festivals, to recording in a 200 year old church, the band has always had the simple goal of connecting with people through their music. This can take the form of writing songs about mental health or taking the time to get to know fans after a show, but ultimately, the band clearly loves what they do and are only just getting started. 

Dutch Tulips are currently writing their next album and will be performing at the 2023 In-Between Days music festival.




