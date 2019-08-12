Drummer/Producer Adam Deitch Set To Release The Adam Deitch Quartet EGYPTIAN SECRETS Solo Project

On the heels of massive successes with his main projects Lettuce and Break Science, celebrated collaborations with jazz guitar luminary John Scofield, and high profile hip-hop production placements with the likes of 50 Cent, Talib Kweli, and Redman, GRAMMY-nominated drummer/producer Adam Deitch finally unveils Egyptian Secrets, the long-awaited debut LP from his Adam Deitch Quartet. A fluid expression of the funkier side of soul-jazz, Deitch and his curated collective stay grounded in warm traditions. AD4 adventures through the vibrant forest of late 60's Verve and Blue Note cool, respectfully mining the essential elements of what makes a great hip-hop break, and then Deitch reimagines them in his own contemporary context.

"The Adam Deitch Quartet isn't exactly jazz, it has some elements, but I see it as the funkier side of things. It might be soul jazz, or funky jazz, that's not for me to decide," commented Adam about the project. "I've dedicated the record to one of the greatest drummers to ever live, the legend Idris Muhammed, from New Orleans. On Egyptian Secrets, that's where I'm coming from; I want to pay homage to that place that he created and lived in."

Adam Deitch is among the preeminent drummers in contemporary music today, having been featured in Modern Drummer several times, among myriad accolades across several genres for nearly 25 years. The only child born to two funk drummers, Deitch grew up just outside New York City in a home that celebrated all genres and eras of music - not the least of which jazz and it's numerous subgenres. As such, Deitch was exposed to a plethora of legendary musicians and generational icons throughout his formative years; he studied at the renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston in the late 1990's before joining Average White Band at 19 years old. He credits the development of his jazzier vocabulary and arranging to studying with a collection of influential teachers during his formative years, a brilliance which rears it's ambitious, majestic head-on Egyptian Secrets two decades later.

"This is an organic record, with no effects, we didn't do any editing or post-production, drums, organ and horns," he added. "It's either the first or second take of every song, so there's some real vibe, it's really alive, and usually that's where the best samples are coming from."

If funky groove jazz was Idris's landmark zip code, then dusty golden-era hip-hop is where this funky drummer resides, The culture and ethos of hip-hop pulsates through anything Adam Deitch touches, and Egyptian Secrets follows in his established traditions. The LP finds Deitch unveiling a fluidity in rhythm and the knack for an impactful melodies that are not just core elements of jazz, but the essential DNA of boom-bap's chopped sample. AD4's songcraft is abundant in passages and breakbeats that were born to be chopped into samples, literally. Egyptian Secrets is ripe with Intriguing original compositions with contemporary hip-hop influences subtly snaking into the mix,

"Every song has something to sample, and I want to create a bunch of records that sound like dusty, old soul jazz records, the kind you pull out of a bin in the basement of a shop, the type of shop where you have to wear a dust mask because it's so disgusting down there," said Adam in closing. "That's where the diggers find the gems, covered in dust mites. On Egyptian Secrets, I am trying to bring back that vibe."

The tracklisting for The Adam Deitch Quartet's "Egyptian Secrets":

Dot Org Rocky Mountain Boogaloo (ft. John Scofield) Egyptian Secrets Fear of the Blades Language Interlude 1 Progressions Art Bar (ft. John Scofield) The Way You Make Me Feel (ft. John Scofield) Do Better Summer is Here Language Interlude 2 Dot Org Take Two Mr. Clark's Message





