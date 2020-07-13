Drug Couple Share Lead Single '2027,' Announce New EP 'Choose Your Own Apocalypse'

Today, creative duo and real life couple Drug Couple share the first single "2027" off of their upcoming EP, Choose Your Own Apocalypse, due out August 14th via PaperCup Music.

Starting off with a bright, alt-folk sound, the song "suddenly grinds into higher gear near its end with a blast of jagged guitar distortion swirling like a dream-rock tempest around the pair's coolly musing vocals," praises The Big Takeover, who premiered the track. "2027" follows the story of a couple of ghosts hanging out in NYC seven years after the 2020 Apocalypse -- oddly prescient, both the song and EP were written long before this year and all of its events occurred.

Their sophomore EP, Choose Your Own Apocalypse, is a collection of songs about finding someone special to share the end-times with. They started writing and recording the EP back in the summer of 2016, as events were leading up to the election of Donald Trump and it already seemed certain that, one way or the other, Armageddon was right around the corner. Drug Couple decided to make an album based around the concept of falling in love mid-apocalypse without fully realizing that's exactly what they were doing.

A meditation on the idea of holding on tight to love during the worst of times, the album (as well as their recently released single "Protest Song") proved to be oddly prescient, written long before 2020 turned out to be one of the scariest and most trying years in recent memory. Drug Couple hopes that their clairvoyance wasn't causal, though they'd be lying if they said they didn't feel partially responsible for the disintegration of the very fabric of our society.

Choose Your Own Apocalypse is a psychedelic, phantasmal record that draws influence from REM, Primal Scream, Exile era Rolling Stones, and Liz Phair. The EP features Becca on bass, vocals, and vibraphone. Miles on guitar, vocals, keyboard, drums, programming and production, and Pastor Greg on drums.