Drown In Sulphur Releases STRIX EP With Live Session Video

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Drown In Sulphur has released a new digital EP, Strix, via Noble Demon, along with a full live session video featuring the band performing all five songs from the EP.

The Milan-based band had previously released two advance video singles this summer ahead of the EP's release. Strix blends the nostalgic fury of MySpace-era deathcore with grim black metal influences, marking a deliberate shift toward a less symphonic, more hardcore sound.

The band released 'New Moon Rising On Florence' in June and 'Groan From The IXth Circle' at the end of July, both accompanied by performance videos. For the EP release, the band is focusing on the closing track, 'The Heptad Omen,' with the following comment:

'Serving as the epic closing chapter of Strix, 'The Heptad Omen' is a dark, apocalyptic anthem that channels raw black metal riffage over a massive deathcore foundation. The track explores the ultimate decay of divine rule, depicting the fall of the Christian age and the birth of individual liberty. From its ominous marine imagery to its devastating breakdown sections, Drown In Sulphur delivers a menacing, highly cinematic finish that ties together the EP's overarching narrative of rebellion and liberation.'

Tracklist

Neither Night Nor Day

Groan From The IXth Circle

New Moon Rising On Florence

Oscolum Infame

The Heptad Omen

With Strix, Drown In Sulphur delivers a body of work born out of a renewed hunger for reinvention. The EP leaves behind traditional symphonic tropes to deliver a sound driven by raw energy and complex, occult storytelling—blurring the lines between theological dread and sonic violence.

Formed in Milan, Italy in 2014, Drown In Sulphur quickly shook the underground metal scene, securing millions of streams and views with their early singles 'An Epilogue to the Arrogant' and 'Blackwind.' Through an evolving lineup, the project released a string of full-lengths, including Sulphur Cvlt (2021), Dark Secrets Of The Soul (2024), and Vengeance (2025).

Drown In Sulphur is:

Manuel Riboldi – Vocals

Erik Bellan – Rhythm Guitar

Ciprian Grigore – Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Domenico Francesco Tamilia – Drums & Backing Vocals

Strix is available Sept. 11 on all major streaming platforms.

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