DROWN IN SULPHUR Release New Single And Video GROAN FROM THE IXTH CIRCLE

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Italian deathcore band DROWN IN SULPHUR has released its second single and accompanying music video, GROAN FROM THE IXTH CIRCLE, through Noble Demon. The song is featured on the band's upcoming EP STRIX.

The EP is due out on September 11th.

DROWN IN SULPHUR are the latest addition to the German Metal Record Label and present new music with a fresh band line-up. After they dropped the first output 'New Moon Rising On Florence' in June, the brand new single cements even clearer where the band is heading towards with their revamped sound. The upcoming digital EP Strix is blending the nostalgic fury of MySpace-era deathcore with grim black metal influences, marking a deliberate shift toward a less symphonic, more hardcore sound.

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The band gave context to the song, stating: 'Reinterpreting Lucifer's fall within Dante's Inferno, this track explores the freezing depths of the Ninth Circle (Cocytus) through an aggressive, pure Deathcore assault blended with glacial Black Metal riffing that sonically channels the landscape's eternal frost. Amidst this dark and solemn sonic violence, the lyrics deliver a provocative moral dilemma, questioning the true nature of betrayal between the entity who gifted mankind the fruit of knowledge and a sovereign ruler intent on keeping them enslaved.'

Tracklist

Neither Night Nor Day

Groan From The IXth Circle

New Moon Rising On Florence

Oscolum Infame

The Heptad Omen

With Strix, Drown In Sulphur delivers a desperate and focused body of work born out of a renewed hunger for reinvention. The upcoming EP leaves behind traditional symphonic tropes to deliver a sound driven by raw energy and complex, occult storytelling—blurring the lines between theological dread and sonic violence.

Formed in Milan, Italy in 2014, Drown In Sulphur quickly shook the underground metal scene, securing millions of streams and views with their explosive early singles 'An Epilogue to the Arrogant' and 'Blackwind.' Through a relentless creative fire and an evolving lineup, the project dropped a string of powerful full-lengths, including Sulphur Cvlt (2021), Dark Secrets Of The Soul (2024), and the rebellious Vengeance (2025).

Now, reinforced by their current definitive lineup, the band enters their most authentic era yet.

Drown In Sulphur is:

Manuel Riboldi – Vocals

Erik Bellan – Rhythm Guitar

Ciprian Grigore – Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Domenico Francesco Tamilia – Drums & Backing Vocals

Strix will be available on Sept. 11 on all major streaming platforms, available for pre-save and pre-order at https://music.nobledemon.com/strix.

The new single follows DROWN IN SULPHUR's first release under Noble Demon, NEW MOON RISING ON FLORENCE, which arrived earlier this year. The band has described STRIX as a shift toward a heavier, less symphonic sound that blends deathcore with black metal influences.

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