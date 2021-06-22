Drom Announces NYC Summer Jazz Series in July & August

As New York's live music scene comes roaring back to life, East Village venue Drom brings live jazz back to the neighborhood with their new NYC Summer Jazz Series: Nine shows over two separate weeks in July and August, featuring some of the city's most dynamic performers, running from July 28th to August 22nd (Full lineup below).

While such storied jazz venues as Tonic and The Stone are long gone from the neighborhood, and other beloved rooms like The Pyramid Club went permanently dark during the pandemic, Drom keeps the flame of live music burning, and celebrates the end of our collective lockdown by going big.

"After a 15 month hiatus it feels great to be coming back to live music in full force," says Drom's CEO and Director, Serdar Ilhan, "The pandemic was devastating to musicians, their representatives and venues, but we held on by sticking to our mission and staying united" The series also marks a milestone for Drom: their first ever dedicated jazz festival -- a surprising first from a venue that's been home to many contemporary jazz greats over its 14 year history, including Robert Glasper, Marc Ribot, Jeff "Tain" Waits, and Arturo O Farrill & The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra. "We produced a number of festivals at Drom over the years, but not a jazz festival,"says Drom's Director of Programming, Mehmet Dede. "So in essence this is Drom's first jazz festival. By presenting new and traditional, local and global jazz over two months, we are bring it back to the East Village."

NYC SUMMER JAZZ SERIES LINEUP: Wed, July 28 - MARS: Tim Berne, David Torn, Craig Taborn, Ches Smith Thurs, July 29 - Mingus Big Band Fri, July 30 - Greg Osby Quartet and Oran Etkin: Open Arms Project Sat, July 31 - Groove Collective Wed, Aug 18 - Ravi Coltrane and Juke Joint Jelis feat. Brianna Thomas Thurs, Aug 19 - Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio, and Conrad Herwig Quintet Fri, Aug 20 - Johnathan Blake and Edmar Castaneda & Ari Hoenig Sat, Aug 21 - Russell Malone Quartet Sun, Aug 22 - Stephane Wrembel: The Django Experiment