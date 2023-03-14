Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors to Join Darius Rucker on Summer Tour

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors were just announced as direct support for three-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-time Diamond-certified star Darius Rucker when he returns to the road this summer for his "Starting Fires Tour." Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 17.

In addition to the Darius Rucker tour, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will make their return to Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 18th and they were just announced for this year's Bourbon & Beyond Festival, where they'll be playing on September 14th alongside Brandi Carlile, Billy Strings, Buddy Guy, and Mavis Staples.

Holcomb will also be joining JOHNNYSWIM on September 9th for a Goodbye Road performance at his annual Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, TN.

You can catch Drew & Ellie Holcomb on their Residency Tour through April and catch Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors on tour starting in June - all confirmed dates below.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates

June 18 in Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 22 in Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

June 24 in Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center^

July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place^

July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^

Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^

Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^

Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^

Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^

Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^

Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^

Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival

Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^

^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates

The news of the Darius Rucker tour comes on the heels of a new Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors single and video for "Find Your People." A joyful rallying cry, the single is the latest from the band's forthcoming new studio album Strangers No More due out June 7th via Magnolia Music.