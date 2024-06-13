Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release Cover of Adele's 'When We Were Young (Live)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have released a live cover of Adele’s “When We Were Young."

It has been a staple in the band’s setlist this past year and was recorded during a show at the legendary First Avenue venue in Minneapolis, MN last fall. When asked about the choice to cover Adele, Holcomb shared, “I’ve loved Adele since the first time I heard ‘Chasing Pavements.’ She is the voice of our generation, and one of the best of all time. When I told the band I wanted to cover ‘When We Were Young’ on the tour they thought I was crazy. I’ll never forget the first time we tried it was during soundcheck on a show opening for Darius Rucker outside of Atlanta. Ellie and the kids were in the empty amphitheater listening to us soundcheck… She and the kids loved it, and I knew we were on to something. Going out into the audience every night to sing my heart out was a blast. Thanks for the memories of this tour yall.”

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have spent the past year on the road supporting their latest full-length studio album Strangers No More. The LP is ninth full-length and features the group’s first #1 Americana single “Find Your People.” The single recently had a huge spike in streams thanks to Instagram Reels and TikTok, where the song peaked at #2 on TikTok’s popular chart and broke into the Top 50 (#49) on the Billboard TikTok chart. The success of the album and single also helped the band reach a new career milestone last month when they celebrated more than 500 million global streams and were presented with a plaque commemorating the achievement at the Ryman Theatre in Nashville where the band capped their Spring US headline tour with two sold out nights.

Holcomb and his band – Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys) – have been on a roll since the release, kicking things off last June with a return to Bonnaroo followed by a direct support slot for Darius Rucker, headline shows, a short run with The Head and The Heart, and a January UK solo tour for Holcomb who spent February on the road with his wife Ellie Holcomb. On the TV front, they returned to CBS Saturday Morning in July, made their debut on Live with Kelly & Mark in October, made their Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 23rd, and joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024.

Over the past six months Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been releasing a steady flow of new songs including this month’s reflective “Soul’s A Camera,” March’s Southern rocker “Suffering,” and December’s heartfelt ballad “Way Back When.” These songs, as well as the as yet to be released “Burn” featuring the rare return of Ellie Holcomb, were recorded during the Strangers No More album sessions and will be featured on the band’s recently announced Strangers No More Volume II LP – due out September 12th, preorder/pre-save HERE.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have some more headline dates on the horizon as well as some festivals. See below for currently confirmed dates and check HERE for the most up-to-date tour dates.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates:

July 21 in Steamboat Springs, CO at Strings Music Festival

July 22 in Dillon, CO at Dillon Amphitheater

July 23 in Fort Collins, CO at Mishawaka Amphitheater

July 24 in Boulder, CO at Chautaugua Auditorium

July 26 in White Sulfur Springs, MT at Red Ants Pants Music Festival (Main Stage)

July 28 in Sandpoint, ID at Festival Sandpoint

August 23-24 in Tønder, Denmark at Tønder Festival

August 25 in Leicestershire, UK at Long Road Festival

September 29 in Bridgeport, CT at Soundside Music Festival

October 6 in Memphis, TN at Mempho Music Festival

October 15 in Dallas, TX at Texas State Fair

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



