Drew & Ellie Holcomb Embark on First Ever Residency Tour

Nashville husband-and-wife Americana duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced their first ever residency tour with stops in Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Seattle, and beyond.

The tour follows last year's release of Coming Home: A Collection of Songs which features latest single and title track "Coming Home," a cover of Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again," a new version of fan favorite "Hung the Moon," and more. The duo will be playing three nights in each city with the exception of a special Valentine's Day show in Atlanta at The Woodruff Arts Center.

Drew & Ellie first met while attending school at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and married in 2006. When Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full-time member but left the group in 2012 to pursue a solo career and has since released three studio albums of her own including the critically acclaimed Canyon LP - which came out this June.

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors have released four studio albums, including the critically acclaimed Dragons LP in August 2019. Throughout the pandemic Drew & Ellie continued to entertain fans from their home with their wildly popular Kitchen Covers series on Instagram and took their three children on an epic 500+ mile road trip for the TN Tourism campaign For the Love of Tennessee, Travel Safe.

An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour

2/9-11 @ SPACE - Evanston, IL

2/14 @ The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta, GA

2/16-18 @ Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX

2/23-25 @ City Winery - New York, NY

3/23-25 Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

3/30-4/1 @ The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

4/13-4/15 @ The Triple Door - Seattle, WA