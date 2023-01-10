Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Embark on First Ever Residency Tour

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors have released four studio albums, including the critically acclaimed Dragons LP in August 2019.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Nashville husband-and-wife Americana duo Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced their first ever residency tour with stops in Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Seattle, and beyond.

The tour follows last year's release of Coming Home: A Collection of Songs which features latest single and title track "Coming Home," a cover of Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again," a new version of fan favorite "Hung the Moon," and more. The duo will be playing three nights in each city with the exception of a special Valentine's Day show in Atlanta at The Woodruff Arts Center.

Drew & Ellie first met while attending school at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and married in 2006. When Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full-time member but left the group in 2012 to pursue a solo career and has since released three studio albums of her own including the critically acclaimed Canyon LP - which came out this June.

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors have released four studio albums, including the critically acclaimed Dragons LP in August 2019. Throughout the pandemic Drew & Ellie continued to entertain fans from their home with their wildly popular Kitchen Covers series on Instagram and took their three children on an epic 500+ mile road trip for the TN Tourism campaign For the Love of Tennessee, Travel Safe.

An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour

2/9-11 @ SPACE - Evanston, IL
2/14 @ The Woodruff Arts Center - Atlanta, GA
2/16-18 @ Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX
2/23-25 @ City Winery - New York, NY
3/23-25 Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN
3/30-4/1 @ The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA
4/13-4/15 @ The Triple Door - Seattle, WA



Michael Major


