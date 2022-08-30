Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew Beskin & The Sunshine Share 'All Along Your Way'

Their debut album will be released on September 23.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Athens, Georgia band Drew Beskin & The Sunshine are set to release their debut album Somewhere Sideways Same As You on September 23 via Beskin's own Super Canoe and guitarist Tommy Trautwein's WBAZ Records. Today, they share the new laid-back indie single, "All Along Your Way."

"To me, it's a very grounded love song in a reality where ordinary misery can exist, but it's okay because that passes," Beskin shares. "I had been playing with this new chord pattern in a strange alternate tuning and had an idea for a groove of a song. A few weeks later, I was so inspired by that Bee Gees documentary (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart 2021), thinking about all the beautiful chords in Barry Gibb's writing. As soon as I finished the movie, I wrote the chorus and finished fleshing out the song."

Multi-talented songwriter and performer Drew Beskin has established his career with three solo albums under his belt. In the Fall of 2020, he enlisted the help of three friends for what was supposed to be a one-off studio session - and then everything clicked. Thus, Drew Beskin & The Sunshine was born, with their name signifying a sunny break in the murky sadness of the pandemic and a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Beskin's favorite band, Oasis.

"We went into the studio to try out a new tune with no plans of doing much else," Beskin shares. "It was my first time recording with my friends who would become The Sunshine. We tracked everything for the song in a day. The end result was so much fun and we just took it one song and day at a time until we realized we were making an album."

Across several months, the crew recorded in a fit of spontaneous creativity at Trautwein's home studio, We Bought a Zoo, compiling the 11-track record in a total of 11 days. The resulting project, Somewhere Sideways Same As You, is equal parts energetic indie-rock and bright, sunshiney pop.

Live Dates

9/17: Athens, GA @ September Days Festival
9/24: Atlanta, GA @ 529
10/28: Athens, GA @ Ciné
11/4: Atlanta, GA @ American Spirit Whiskey
1/14: Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar




