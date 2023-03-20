Dreamers and Robert Delong to Co-Headline 'Dodging Sunshine' Tour
"If you've paid any attention to the alt-rock scene in the last two years, chances are you've heard of DREAMERS, and for good reason." T
hat's what Ones To Watch wrote about the LA-based band, who are announcing they'll be co-headlining the Dodging Sunshine tour with alt-electronic artist Robert DeLong. Dates kick off May 13th in Roseville, CA and will run through June 18th.
This Tuesday at 10am PT, fans can hit the pre-save ticket link for the Dodging Sunshine tour. Tickets go on sale wide this Wednesday at 10am PT. For ticket information click HERE.
The tour announcement follows the recent release of their seven-track EP, Wallow In It. featuring the title track co-written by DREAMERS' Nick Wold, Pete Nappi (GAYLE, 5SOS) and Elijah Noll (5SOS, Poutyface) and produced by Pete Nappi and Lucky West.
Tour dates are as follows:
May 13: Roseville, CA @ Goldfield
May 15: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
May 17: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
May 19: Denver, CO @ Marquis
May 20: Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
May 22: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
May 23: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
May 24: Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall
May 25: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
May 26: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
May 28: Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cat's
May 29: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE
May 30: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
May 31: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
June 2: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
June 3: Washington, DC @ Union Hall
June 5: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
June 6: Nashville, TN @ Exit/IN
June 9: Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
June 10: Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
June 12: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
June 14: San Francisco, CA @ Rebel Lounge
June 15: Costa Mesa, CA @ Constellation Room
June 16: San Diego, CA @ Soma (Sidestage)
June 17: Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
June 18: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour