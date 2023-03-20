Dreamers and Robert Delong to Co-Headline 'Dodging Sunshine' Tour

"If you've paid any attention to the alt-rock scene in the last two years, chances are you've heard of DREAMERS, and for good reason." T

hat's what Ones To Watch wrote about the LA-based band, who are announcing they'll be co-headlining the Dodging Sunshine tour with alt-electronic artist Robert DeLong. Dates kick off May 13th in Roseville, CA and will run through June 18th.

This Tuesday at 10am PT, fans can hit the pre-save ticket link for the Dodging Sunshine tour. Tickets go on sale wide this Wednesday at 10am PT. For ticket information click HERE.

The tour announcement follows the recent release of their seven-track EP, Wallow In It. featuring the title track co-written by DREAMERS' Nick Wold, Pete Nappi (GAYLE, 5SOS) and Elijah Noll (5SOS, Poutyface) and produced by Pete Nappi and Lucky West.

Tour dates are as follows:

May 13: Roseville, CA @ Goldfield

May 15: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

May 17: Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

May 19: Denver, CO @ Marquis

May 20: Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

May 22: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

May 23: St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

May 24: Milwaukee, WI @ Shank Hall

May 25: Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

May 26: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

May 28: Cincinnati, OH @ Top Cat's

May 29: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club AE

May 30: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

May 31: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

June 2: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

June 3: Washington, DC @ Union Hall

June 5: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

June 6: Nashville, TN @ Exit/IN

June 9: Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

June 10: Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

June 12: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

June 14: San Francisco, CA @ Rebel Lounge

June 15: Costa Mesa, CA @ Constellation Room

June 16: San Diego, CA @ Soma (Sidestage)

June 17: Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

June 18: Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour