Drawing Boards' THE MESSAGE Out 6/7 via Gentle Reminder Records

Gentle Reminder Records is very pleased to announce that both new single "UFOs" and the title track to the forthcoming Drawing Boards record The Message (out 06.07) have premiered at Stereogum here!





Together, Aaron Pfannebecker (Sisters), Doug Marvin (Dirty On Purpose), Jane Herships (TEEN), and Peter Rynksy (Darlings) glaze earworm alt-pop melody with a summer-evening haze of overdriven guitar and languid vocals. Veering from propulsive indie shamble to surf-noise squall, The Message is weird in all the best ways and utterly charming.



Listen to "UFOs" here:

Listen to "The Message" here:





Pre-order The Message here!





While each song on The Message stands on its own, taken together, they chart a postmillennial interpretation of the Heroes Journey. "These songs are about living in a city full of noise and needing an escape from it," relates Pfannebecker, "finding that escape in love, losing that love and retreating. Then healing/unhealing and starting all over again." It should be noted, however, that a few of the tracks meander into unrelated - but equally heroic - territories such as adulation of Carrie Fisher, kofta curry, Roberto Clemente, and fiction.



Lie back, grab your headphone, and let The Message wrap shimmering walls of delicate psych-pop around you. Focus your attention, and explore ruminations on the nature of love, it's power and limitations. "We need music to stop thinking. Music is therapy" says Pfannebecker. So, maybe just let go, and swim blissfully in melody.

