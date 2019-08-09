Dram Releases Stunning New Video For THE LAY DOWN (FEAT. H.E.R. & WATT)

Aug. 9, 2019  
After digging deep into his R&B roots with the release of his new track, "The Lay Down (Feat. H.E.R. & watt)," multiple Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter DRAM dropped an accompanying music video today for the soulful new single. The mesmerizing new video was directed by Aisultan Seitov, whose direction credits include videos for Offset and 21 Savage.

Produced by Watt (Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Cardi B), "The Lay Down" debuted earlier this week as Zane Lowe's World Record on Beats1 & marks the first new song from the multi-platinum, Virginia-bred artist since his critically-acclaimed THAT'S A GIRL'S NAME EP, released last year.

